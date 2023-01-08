"My dad is an engineer; in my family, there's no history of sports" - Suryakumar Yadav on his family's sacrifices

The world's number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has outlined the sacrifices his family made for his cricketing career following his third century in the format. With no history of sports in his famliy, the right-hander said that he had to work harder for his family to see something in him.

Suryakumar once again proved how he's head and shoulders above the other T20I batters, hitting his third T20I hundred against Sri Lanka in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7). The 32-year-old's innings had seven fours and nine sixes as his unbeaten 112 propelled the hosts to a match-winning total of 228-5.

Speaking in an interview with head coach Rahul Dravid after the game, Suryakumar said that as an engineer, his father went out of his way to help further his cricketing career. The Mumbai-born batter also credited his wife for helping him maintain his fitness level and improve consistently.

"The role of the family has been very important in my cricketing journey till now. When I started playing, they were the one helping me out of the box because my dad is an engineer; in my family, there is no history of sports. So, I had to be a little different for him to see a spark in me and push me. They have sacrificed a lot."

He continued:

"After we got married, she (my wife) has been pushing me really hard in terms of nutrition and staying fit. I still remember the fitness test I gave in Bangalore. That was the turning point. I really enjoyed it, and we've been talking cricket a lot. When I go back home, we discuss how we can get better and how to be one step ahead, and we really enjoy doing that."

Suryakumar has received widespread praise from all corners, with captain Hardik Pandya saying that he leaves bowlers disheartened. The 29-year-old said that the right-hander hardly needs guidance, as he's well aware of match situations and find a solution.

"I kept telling myself, 'This is why you play the game, just enjoy it'" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Image Credits: Twitter)

Suryakumar reflected on his several years of grind at the domestic circuit before making his international debut, saying that he's hungrier than ever to succeed. Terming his passion as the most significant motivation, he said:

"It does make me even hungrier now. The amount of domestic cricket I've played, I've always enjoyed playing for my state, and wherever I've played, I always try to put up a show. I have enjoyed batting here as well. It was a little challenging in the last few years, but I kept telling myself, 'This is why you play the game; just enjoy it', and the passion for the game kept me driving, so I kept going."

India and Sri Lanka will now focus on the three-game ODI series, starting in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

