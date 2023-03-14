“My defense is my strongest point - Virat Kohli reflects on patient Ahmedabad ton

Team India batter Virat Kohli stated that he was happy to be patient during his hundred against Australia in the fourth Test of the series in Ahmedabad. Describing his defense as his strongest point, he added that his physical fitness also aided him in playing a long innings.

Kohli scored his first Test century since November 2019 when he crossed three figures in India’s first innings of the Ahmedabad Test. The 34-year-old went on to convert it into a big score, finishing with 186 off 364 balls. His innings lasted 517 minutes and featured 15 fours.

In a post-match interaction with head coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli explained how he constructed his innings in the Ahmedabad Test. The former captain said in a video posted on bcci.tv:

“I had to be patient; I had to trust my defense. That’s the template I have always played with in Test cricket. My defense is my strongest point. When I defend well, I know that when the ball is loose and it’s there to hit, I can cash in and get the runs that I need.

“The one thing that really calmed me down was that I was happy to run just ones and twos and score a hundred. I can bat four to five sessions. That’s where the fitness and physical preparation comes into play for me.”

India needed to bat well in the fourth Test after Australia put up 480 in their first innings. Kohli, with support from Shubman Gill (128) and Axar Patel (79), lifted the hosts to 571.

“I know I can bat in many ways” - Virat Kohli

Sharing insights on his success in international cricket over the years, Kohli said that his ability to bat in different ways has been one of the defining factors. He elaborated:

“I go into the field relaxed because I know I can bat in many ways. I am not desperate if I play three sessions. It not’s like I feel I am breaking down here and I need to get fast runs, otherwise I won’t be able to stay out there for long."

Responding to a query by Dravid on whether it is possible to play in the same way all the time, Kohli replied that it can’t be the case. The seasoned batter explained:

“You need to adjust according to the conditions that are in front of you. This is one of the main reasons why I have been able to play all formats of the game for so long.

"The adaptability comes from the knowing that physically I can do things in many different ways. Mentally, I can prepare to play in a certain way, but if my body won’t support it, then I’ll be found out.”

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his hundred in Ahmedabad. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin were jointly named Player of the Series.

