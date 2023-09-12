"My dream wicket was Virat Kohli's wicket" - Dunith Wellalage on taking 5/40 in IND vs SL Super 4 match

Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage revealed that Virat Kohli has always been his dream wicket after dismissing him in the 2023 Asia Cup game against India in Colombo on Tuesday.

Wellalage spearheaded Sri Lanka's fightback after a strong start by India. The youngster dismissed Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli in a space of a few overs.

The delivery to Kohli was short and the right-hander hit straight to short mid-wicket as Dasun Shanaka took a simple catch.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to the host broadcaster at mid-innings, Dunith Wellalage credited the coaches and management for helping him with his variations.

"I want to thank my coaches and management, especially my spin bowling coach," he said. "I tried to bowl my normal variations and not give runs. My dream wicket was Kohli's wicket. The surface is uneven and it is not easy but we have a good batting line-up, we will give a good fight."

He received good support from Charith Asalanka, whose off-spin yielded four wickets to complement Wellalage's 5/40. The final wicket of Axar Patel was picked up by Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka slight favorites after Dunith Wellalage's fifer

Sri Lanka cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Having bowled a mighty Indian side for 213 in 49.1 overs, the Lankans are slight favorites to win the contest despite the pitch offering plenty of spin. A win for Sri Lanka will be enough to ensure their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Sri Lanka, also the defending champions, have defeated Bangladesh twice in the tournament. The effort to bowl the Men in Blue for 213 inside 50 overs was a sensational effort, given the Men in Blue's stellar performance against Pakistan.

India consigned Pakistan to one of their heaviest losses in ODI cricket as centuries from Kohli and KL Rahul propelled them to 356/2. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav snared a fifer to skittle Babar Azam and company for 128 in 32 overs.

The massive victory also gave their net run rate a significant boost and lifted them to the top of the Super Four table.