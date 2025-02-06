"My father thought if he had a son, he'd make him a cricketer" - Shabnam Shakil on how she became a top women's player, India's 'Jigraa' & more

Gujarat Giants bowler Shabnam Shakil has shared details of her cricketing journey ahead of WPL 2025. Shakil disclosed that her father hoped to have a son and make him a cricketer, but God blessed him with a daughter, and his wife convinced him to guide her towards the cricket world as well.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Gujarat Giants' WPL 2025 jersey launch event in Ahmedabad, Shabnam Shakil spoke about a range of topics. The 17-year-old has been a part of Gujarat Giants for two seasons now.

She has played four WPL matches in her career so far, scalping four wickets. When asked about her cricketing journey, Shabnam said:

"I started playing cricket because of my father. He wanted to play cricket, but he reached club level. It was his dream to play cricket for India. Actually, my father thought if he had a son, he'd make him a cricketer, but my mother told him that girls are no less. Then, my father also agreed that women's cricket has scope, and that's how my journey started.

Trending

"At the age of 14, I went to NCA for a camp. When I was 15, I played in the U-19 T20 World Cup. I also made it to WPL season one, where I did not play, but I learned a lot. Then, I got a chance in season two. It went well. I hope it gets better in season three," she added.

Expand Tweet

Shabnam Shakil was also a member of India's U-19 T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2024 and 2025. When asked about the reason behind India's dominance at the U-19 level in women's cricket, Shakil replied:

"We Indians have the 'Jigraa' (heart) to play cricket. BCCI is providing very good facilities. That's why we are at the top."

Further commenting on India's unbeaten run in the recently concluded Women's U-19 T20 World Cup campaign in Malaysia, Shabnam Shakil added:

"It was a very good performance. Winning seven games is not easy. We dominated throughout. The team is really good."

"We had some really good interactions" - Shabnam Shakil shares details about her bonding with Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand's experienced fast bowler Lea Tahuhu has been a part of the Gujarat Giants team in the WPL. The league has offered young Shabnam Shakil a chance to share the dressing room with Tahuhu. Sharing details of her bonding with Tahuhu, Shabnam disclosed:

"We had some really good interactions. She has been in the cricket world for quite some time. Our interactions were really positive. We had many conversations. I gained a lot of experience."

Lastly, Shabnam reflected on her preparations for the upcoming WPL season and signed off by saying:

"Definitely, the preparation is good. I have become a better player with the experiences of last season and the U-19 World Cup and definitely, I want to play a key role for the team."

Gujarat Giants will play their first match of WPL 2025 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Baroda. It will be interesting to see if the Giants can get off to a winning start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️