'My focus is 100 percent on the Big Bash': Glenn Maxwell admits Test comeback is not on his mind

Australia’s big-hitting batsman Glenn Maxwell had an excellent run in the limited-overs series against India. He played some sizzling cameos down the order to hurt the Indian bowlers in the ODIs, and his 54 in the final T20I at Sydney helped Australia prevent a whitewash.

Despite his excellent form in the limited-overs, Glenn Maxwell has admitted that he is not thinking of a Test recall.

Glenn Maxwell played his last Test nearly four years ago, and a comeback in the traditional version doesn’t seem likely in the near future.

Instead, Glenn Maxwell is focusing on leading Melbourne Stars in the BBL, which kicks off on Thursday, December 10.

Glenn Maxwell was quoted as saying in The West Australian:

"(It's) not even close to my mind at the moment. They announced the Test squad ages ago so my focus is 100 per cent on this Big Bash team. It is nice to be hitting the ball well, feeling confident at the crease and having trust in what I do."

Glenn Maxwell responds to Virender Sehwag’s quirky criticism

Incidentally, Glenn Maxwell’s great run in the limited-overs matches against India has come immediately after he endured a horror run for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

Glenn Maxwell’s contradicting performances have prompted former India and KXIP batsman Virender Sehwag to take constant digs at the ‘Big Show’.

Recently, Virender Sehwag claimed that Glenn Maxwell is not serious about playing in the IPL and that he only takes part in the tournament for fun.

Virender Sehwag said while speaking to Sony Network:

“He (Maxwell) doesn’t take pressure at all in IPL. He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match – encourage players, roam around, dance – other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks.”

He added:

“So, I never felt that he is that serious about the game. When he comes to the IPL, he is more serious about his golf than cricket. Because if you are that serious, the performance shows.”

Laughing off the Indian legend’s criticism, Glenn Maxwell stated that he played golf on Thursday morning, just ahead of Melbourne Stars’ opening BBL encounter against the Brisbane Heat on Friday.