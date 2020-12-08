IND v AUS 2020: Glenn Maxwell probably has a problem with his mindset in the IPL, says Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif has opined that Glenn Maxwell's success while playing for Australia is ample proof that his poor returns in the IPL are more to do with mindset rather than lack of ability.

He made this observation during a discussion on the Sony Sports network about the Kings XI Punjab player's contrasting records while playing in the IPL and for Australia.

Mohammad Kaif was asked if he could attribute any reason to Glenn Maxwell failing to hit a six in the IPL but playing the big shots while representing his nation. The Aussie has even been able to hit sixes on the leg side off deliveries wide outside the off-stump.

The Delhi Capitals assistant coach responded that it is strange that the big-ticket player has failed to live up to expectations in the IPL despite getting numerous opportunities at different positions in the batting order.

"It is absolutely amazing. Everyone has the hope that he will fire in the IPL, that he will do well this year. You make him open, play him at No.3 or No.4, he gets an opportunity at every position."

Mohammad Kaif believes Glenn Maxwell might be under greater pressure in the IPL

Glenn Maxwell had a disastrous run with the bat in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Mohammad Kaif suggested that the competition for places amongst the overseas players in the IPL could be putting additional pressure on Glenn Maxwell.

"Probably he feels more pressure in the IPL because only four foreign players can play and seven Indians. So, the competition between foreign players is high."

He observed Glenn Maxwell looks a totally different player when he represents Australia and has unleashed a full array of shots all around the park.

"But once he comes back home, it has just been two-three weeks since the IPL in UAE, there is such a huge difference. He is able to play the reverse sweeps, switch hits and is able to hit shots in whichever angle he wants."

Mohammad Kaif signed off by concluding that Glenn Maxwell's indifferent returns in the IPL can probably only be attributed to his mindset and not to any deficiency in his skills.

"So, it is not a problem with the player's skills but probably a problem with the mindset in the IPL."

After a dismal run in IPL 2020, Glenn Maxwell has turned things around while playing for Australia in the recently concluded limited-overs series against India.

The nature of the pitches and the presence of other established players in the Australian lineup could be the other reasons behind him being able to play a more attacking brand of cricket while representing his country.