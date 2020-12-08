IND v AUS 2020: 'Glenn Maxwell is more serious about his golf than cricket during the IPL' - Virender Sehwag tears into all-rounder

Former Indian skipper Virender Sehwag has opined that Glenn Maxwell is more concerned about golf than his performances on the cricket field during his stints in the IPL.

He made this observation during a discussion on the Sony Sports network about the Australian all-rounder's vast difference in returns while playing for the country and in the prestigious league.

Virender Sehwag replied in the negative when asked if Glenn Maxwell feels more pressure in the IPL because of which his performances are not up to the mark. He added that the maverick Victorian involves himself in all activities other than contributing in the middle.

"He doesn't take pressure at all. He is there only for enjoyment. He will do everything in the match - encourage players, roam around, dance - other than scoring runs. As soon as the match is over, if he is getting free drinks he will take that to his room or go to the room and have a lot of drinks."

The former Kings XI Punjab mentor observed that Glenn Maxwell is more concerned about his stints at the golf course than those the cricket field when he is playing in the IPL.

"So, I never felt that he is that serious about the game. When he comes to the IPL, he is more serious about his golf than cricket. Because if you are that serious, the performance shows."

Virender Sehwag on the change in Glenn Maxwell's attitude while playing for Australia

Glenn Maxwell smashed a half-century in the third T20I between India and Australia

Virender Sehwag pointed out that Glenn Maxwell has a totally different mindset when he represents his country, as his position in the team is at stake.

Advertisement

"His attitude changes when he plays for Australia. When he goes to Australia, he knows that if he has two or three bad innings, he will be left out of the Australian team and it will be difficult to make a comeback."

The former Indian opener signed off by observing that Glenn Maxwell is not under pressure while playing in the IPL because a huge payday is guaranteed.

"But in the IPL, there is no fear. Even if you are not there in the playing XI, you will still get the 1.5 million dollars that you are getting. It is possible that 20 or 30% is cut when you are not part of the playing XI, so if not 1.5 million, he will get one million. So that is free money going into the pocket."

Glenn Maxwell has failed to fire in the IPL over the last few years. He had a particularly dismal run for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, scoring just 108 runs in the thirteen matches he played for the franchise.

The more telling number is the fact that the big-hitter scored his runs at a mediocre strike rate of 101.88 and failed to hit a single maximum throughout the tournament.