My focus is on the T20 World Cup in India: Sam Billings

England's wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings has his eye on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.
The top-ranked T20I team will come into the global event as one of the favourites to win the trophy after finishing as the runners-up in 2016. England have a star-studded line-up, with big names in their batting unit.
Sam Billings, who played only one ODI during England's last international assignment against India, recently stated that he wants to make the middle-order position his own.
"My focus is on the T20 World Cup in India. I want to make the middle order position my own. You can't rest up because there is huge competition in this England side," Sam Billings said during a podcast titled 'Headstrong'.
"Presently, my aim is to play T20 World Cup. I missed the 2019 World Cup but want to make the most of the lost time," added Billings.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked for a one-month extension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to confirm their decision to host the T20 World Cup.
It's not necessary to play Test cricket: Sam Billings
Speaking on the Headstrong podcast, Sam Billings stressed that there is no compulsion for a cricketer to play Test cricket if he believes he can be the best white-ball player.
"It depends on individual to individual, it's not necessary to play Test cricket. If you think you can become the best white-ball player, then go for it because the opportunities are huge," added Billings.
Ahead of the global T20 World Cup, Sam Billings will have a chance to establish himself in the Test team. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added him to the squad for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand along with Haseeb Hameed as replacements for the injured Ben Foakes.
The two-match Test series starts on June 2 at Lord's before the action shifts to Edgbaston in Birmingham.