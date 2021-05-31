My focus is on the T20 World Cup in India: Sam Billings

England's wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings has his eye on the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

The top-ranked T20I team will come into the global event as one of the favourites to win the trophy after finishing as the runners-up in 2016. England have a star-studded line-up, with big names in their batting unit.

Sam Billings, who played only one ODI during England's last international assignment against India, recently stated that he wants to make the middle-order position his own.

"My focus is on the T20 World Cup in India. I want to make the middle order position my own. You can't rest up because there is huge competition in this England side," Sam Billings said during a podcast titled 'Headstrong'.

"Presently, my aim is to play T20 World Cup. I missed the 2019 World Cup but want to make the most of the lost time," added Billings.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked for a one-month extension from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to confirm their decision to host the T20 World Cup.

Sam Billings believes getting into England's "phenomenal" white-ball team is one of the hardest tasks in sport.



It's not necessary to play Test cricket: Sam Billings

Speaking on the Headstrong podcast, Sam Billings stressed that there is no compulsion for a cricketer to play Test cricket if he believes he can be the best white-ball player.

"It depends on individual to individual, it's not necessary to play Test cricket. If you think you can become the best white-ball player, then go for it because the opportunities are huge," added Billings.

Thankyou everyone who has reached out. Much appreciated and very excited to join up with the Test lads 🙌🏼



Thoughts with Ben, gutted for him. Know the feeling all too well. No doubt he’ll be back stronger 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/XJx0brRLOw — Sam Billings (@sambillings) May 26, 2021

Ahead of the global T20 World Cup, Sam Billings will have a chance to establish himself in the Test team. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has added him to the squad for the upcoming two-match series against New Zealand along with Haseeb Hameed as replacements for the injured Ben Foakes.

The two-match Test series starts on June 2 at Lord's before the action shifts to Edgbaston in Birmingham.