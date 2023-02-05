Seasoned Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has opened up on the challenges of facing Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins. The 35-year-old acknowledged that batters need to be on point before facing the duo.

Cummins and Lyon are likely to be the biggest threats to Indian batters in the upcoming series. While Cummins has dismissed the right-hander on seven occasions, Lyon has dismissed him ten times in Test cricket.

Speaking to the Times of India, Pujara acknowledged that while his toughest battles against Lyon and Cummins have been in Australia, the duo have been equally effective in India. He said:

"They have experience. They understand their strengths very well. The main battle against them is always in Australia. Not to forget they are great and have equally done well in India, but my important battles against them have always been in Australia. That's something you need to do a lot of preparation for, as a batsman, you need to figure out your ways to counter them."

When asked who are the toughest bowlers he has faced yet, the 35-year-old said:

"In 2013-14, I faced Steyn and Morkel at their peak. They were challenging, especially in South Africa. It's been a challenge to face Anderson in England. Similarly, Cummins in Australia, is the best I've faced in those conditions."

Despite Cummins and Lyon having Pujara's number in Test cricket, the veteran batter has plundered heaps of runs against Australia. He averages a healthy 54.09 in 20 Tests with 1893 runs.

"In Test cricket is if you're at the crease, you will eventually score runs" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Opening up on playing a bit too conservatively at times, Pujara said he prefers to take time to play his shots and backs himself to play aggressively when set. He added:

"There are times you are batting well and runs start flowing and there are times you going through a difficult phase in your career. So, you've to take time before playing your shots. It has happened when you consume some balls. The important thing in Test cricket is if you're at the crease, you will eventually score runs. If you look at my career and seen some of my innings in domestic cricket, I have the capability to accelarate when it's needed."

The first Test of the upcoming four-match series against India starts on February 9 in Nagpur.

