"My little sunshine"- Jasprit Bumrah poses with his son Angad

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently posed with his son Angad. He and his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, welcomed their firstborn child, Angad, on September 4 earlier this year.

During the Asia Cup 2023, Jasprit Bumrah took a personal break and missed the match against Nepal to be with his wife to welcome their baby boy into the world.

However, the ace pacer has not been able to spend quality time with his family since then due to a grueling cricket schedule over the past few months as India participated in the Asia Cup and the 2023 World Cup.

As India's World Cup campaign concluded last Sunday, Bumrah has the opportunity to spend quality time with his family. He took to his official Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of it to the fans by sharing a picture with his infant son.

Jasprit Bumrah captioned:

"my little sunshine".

Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan responded to the post by commenting:

"my favourite boys ❤️

Jasprit Bumrah ended up as the 4th highest wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup

Bumrah was consistent with the ball throughout the recently concluded World Cup and played a major role in India's dominant run until the final match. Across 11 games, the speedster scalped 20 wickets at an average of 18.65, including one 4-wicket haul.

His teammate Mohammed Shami topped the wicket charts as he had a sensational campaign, picking up 24 wickets in just 7 games at an exceptional average of 10.71.

After a busy couple of months, several senior Indian players, like Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and others, were rested for the ongoing 5-match T20I series against Australia.

Here is Team India's T20I squad for the five-match series vs Australia:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Team India won the first T20I on Thursday and have taken an early lead in the series.