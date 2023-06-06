"My motivation increases a lot" - Virat Kohli explains his extraordinary record against Australia

Virat Kohli recently commented on his fantastic Test record against Australia. The Aussies are among the best in the world, but Virat has always found a way to dominate in matches against them.

So far in his Test career, Virat Kohli has played 24 Tests against Australia, aggregated 1,979 runs. He has smashed eight centuries and five half-centuries against the Aussies, and his batting average in those 24 games has been 48.27.

Speaking with Star Sports on Follow The Blues show ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final, Kohli shared some details about his approach against the Aussies, revealing:

"I think I understand their mindset very well. They are a very competitive team. All 11 players are on the same page. They know what's happening in the middle. Even if they get a small opening, they know how to grab that chance and dominate the opponent. My motivation increases a lot when I play against such a team."

Star Sports @StarSportsIndia ? 🧐



The King is wary of their threat & is raring to go!



Tune-in to

June 7 | 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network & D+ H

#WTCFinalOnStar #UltimateTest #BelieveInBlue #Cricket Ever wondered why @imVkohli is ALWAYS at the top of his game against the mighty? 🧐The King is wary of their threat & is raring to go!Tune-in to #FollowTheBlues June 7 | 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network & D+ H Ever wondered why @imVkohli is ALWAYS at the top of his game against the mighty 🇦🇺? 🧐The King is wary of their threat & is raring to go! 💥Tune-in to #FollowTheBluesJune 7 | 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network & D+ H#WTCFinalOnStar #UltimateTest #BelieveInBlue #Cricket https://t.co/TF2AGwUtDX

It is pertinent to note that Kohli ended his drought of Tests hundreds with a ton against Australia earlier this year in Ahmedabad. He scored 186 runs off 364 deliveries in that game.

"I have no other option but to elevate my game" - Virat Kohli on facing against Australia

During the same chat, Kohli added that since the Australian team is so motivated and focused, he has no other option but to up his game against them. He continued:

"I have no other option but to elevate my game if I want to defeat them. Otherwise, the motivation, the drive that these 11 players have, they won't even give you a chance to come back into the contest. So for that reason, I have to take my game to another level."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#WTCFinal2023 #ViratKohli #India Here's how Virat Kohli has performed for India in ICC Finals 🏏 Here's how Virat Kohli has performed for India in ICC Finals 🏏👀#WTCFinal2023 #ViratKohli #India https://t.co/pZXLr1GvMZ

Virat Kohli will play a Test against Australia on English soil for the first time from tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how he performs in the WTC final 2023.

Poll : 0 votes