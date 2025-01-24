"My parents and family will be coming" - India star spinner excited for IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy acknowledged his excitement at the prospect of playing the second T20I against England in his hometown Chennai. The 33-year-old revealed that his family and parents will be there at the venue.

Chakravarthy sent down a match-winning bowling spell of 4-0-23-3 in the opening game of the five-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday. He took the prized wickets of Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone to help India bowl England out for 132, as the hosts finally won by seven wickets.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the BCCI, Chakravarthy stated via India Today:

"We’re going to Chennai and it will be my first game for India in Chennai. I’m excited because my parents will be coming and my family will be also coming to see so very excited."

Having made his maiden international appearance in 2021, Varun Chakravarthy made his comeback in the T20I series against Bangladesh last year. He also bowled impactful spells in the following T20I series in South Africa.

"It gives me a sense of certainty" - Varun Chakravarthy on winning his first Player of the Match award for India

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Varun Chakravarthy earned the Player of the Match award following his stellar bowling effort in the first T20I. The mystery spinner was happy to take home his first Player of the Match award for the country.

Here's what he said about it in another BCCI video:

"Feels good. It’s my first player of the match for the country and definitely feels great because it gives me a sense of certainty."

The Men in Blue are unlikely to carry out any changes to the winning combination in the second T20I against England. While Jos Buttler proved to be the standout batter for the tourists, he will expect others to follow his lead for more runs off their bat.

The Englishmen have made one change to their playing XI for the second T20I, bringing in Brydon Carse for Gus Atkinson, scheduled for Saturday, January 25.

India and England will also square off in three ODIs after the five T20Is, with the 2025 Champions Trophy looming.

