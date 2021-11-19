"My performances at the T20 World Cup 2021 were not up to the mark" - Pakistan's Hasan Ali 

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali starred with the ball as the Babar Azam-led side secured a stunning 4-wicket win over hosts Bangladesh in their T20I series opener on Friday, November 19. He was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his impactful performance in the encounter.

The right-armer dedicated the award to fans who showed unwavering support during the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021. After the match, he noted that his performances in the ICC tournament were ordinary and admitted to failing to deliver at the big stage.

However, Ali reckons that such things are part and parcel of a professional cricketer's career. Ali mentioned how he struggled to pick up wickets consistently during the multi-nation tournament while also failing to bowl economical spells.

The 27-year-old added that he has strived hard in practice ahead of the Bangladesh series to ensure he doesn't repeat the same mistakes again. Here's what he said:

"My performances at the T20 World Cup were not up to the mark. But in cricket, there are often such ups and downs. A series might go well for a player whereas the subsequent one could prove to be an underwhelming one. But I always try to give my 110%. I had issues with my no-balls at the World Cup and I also was not able to pick up wickets. I have worked hard in the nets ahead in Bangladesh to try and rectify those mistakes."

Pakistan start Bangladesh tour on a winning note

After electing to bat first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the Bangladesh side failed to register an imposing total against the Pakistani bowling attack. The hosts could only manage to post a below-par total of 127 on the surface.

Pakistan did not have an ideal start to their run-chase as they lost both their openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam early. However, the likes of Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz held their nerves to steer their side to a thumping win.

