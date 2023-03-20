"My plan hasn’t changed for 13 years — bowl full, hit the stumps, try and swing it" - Mitchell Starc on his match-winning spell in 2nd IND vs AUS ODI 

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian batting unit in the second ODI on Sunday, March 19, in Vishakapatnam.

While the Aussies recorded a massive 10-wicket win with 39 overs to spare, Starc was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match award for his figures of 5-53, his ninth five-wicket haul in the format.

The seamer is spearheading the Australian bowling unit in the three-match series in the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. He also wreaked havoc against the Men in Blue during the series opener in Wankhede by claiming three wickets in the opening stages of the second innings.

Stating that his role in the team is to get wickets, especially in the powerplay with the new ball, Starc said during the post-match conference:

“My plan hasn’t changed for 13 years — bowl full, hit the stumps, try and swing it. That’s been my role for a long time, to try and get wickets up front in the Powerplay.At times that means I’m probably more expensive, but I’m trying to bring in all modes of dismissal."

He continued:

“So it’s certainly not a new game plan these last two games.When you’ve got a powerhouse batting unit that India do have, if you can take wickets in the Powerplay it means we sort of control the game in some respects, which is what we did today.”

India's patented troubles with left-arm swing bowling have been well documented, something Starc is taking full advantage of.

He is already responsible for claiming some huge wickets in the series and is making the ball talk even on relatively good batting surfaces.

"There’s parts of this series which will be World Cup in the back of your mind" - Mitchell Starc

The ongoing ODI series in India also serves as a crucial part of Australia's preparations for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in the subcontinet in a few months time.

Noting that the series not only marks as a pre-cursor to the ODI World Cup, but also as an opportunity for the team to win an ODI series in India. Starc said:

“Every series is a chance to perform for your country, but with one eye on the World Cup, obviously with particular conditions and obviously playing against India that’s one, I guess, by-product of this series.The other is it’s still a one-day series against India in India, which we want to win."

Starc continued:

“And then once obviously we get past that game and then probably more focus on the World Cup, there’s parts of this series which will be World Cup in the back of your mind.But I think predominantly for this group, it’s still a chance to win a one-day series in India, which is pretty special.”

Australia are among the rare teams who have managed to win a bilateral series in India in recent times. The Aussies executed an unprecedented comeback from a 0-2 deficit to win the series in 2019.

The two sides will lock horns for the last time on the tour in the third and final ODI of the series. The series decider will be hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

