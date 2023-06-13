"My prediction is 5-nil" - Glenn Mcgrath makes bold prediction for the upcoming Ashes Series

Former Australian Great Glenn Mcgrath made his customary and infamous 5-0 prediction in favor of Australia ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, starting at Edgbaston on Friday, June 16.

Australia holds the Ashes urn, having retained it since the 2017/2018 series, including a 2-2 drawn series the last time the teams met in England.

Despite favoring Australia to emerge victorious, Mcgrath expressed his appreciation towards England's 'Bazball' style of play and was quoted by the PTI as saying:

"England, there's a lot of talk about Bazball and I'm a big fan. I like that backing yourself, going out there, being positive, fourth innings to go out and play your shot, it's an aggressive mindset, and if you can get on top of the bowlers, you can score runs quickly and put the pressure back on them. My prediction is 5-nil."

The 53-year-old also felt that the Australians are entering the Ashes in great form after their WTC final victory.

"It (WTC) was a perfect lead-up for Australia into the Ashes, gives them a lot of confidence and to play in the conditions. So, I think they are in a good spot," said Mcgrath.

Both teams enter the marquee series in red-hot form, making the series prediction a coin flip among most experts.

England have won 10 of their last 12 Tests under the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum partnership, including series wins at home against New Zealand and South Africa and a 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Australia finished atop the points table for the 2021-23 WTC cycle and captured the WTC title in the grand finale with a dominating 209-run win over India.

"It's a good problem to have" - Glenn Mcgrath on the selection of the Australian bowling attack

Glenn Mcgrath stated that the Australian selectors would be in a dilemma concerning the formation of the bowling attack due to the impressive showing by Scott Boland in the WTC final.

With their pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood missing the marquee game due to injury, Boland grabbed his opportunity with both hands against India. The 34-year-old picked up five crucial wickets and bowled with relentless consistency and accuracy to help Australia win their elusive WTC title.

Speaking ahead of the Ashes opener, Mcgrath felt that Scott Boland would be highly effective in English conditions.

"The dilemma the Australian selectors have is which bowlers are going to bowl in the Test matches. So, it's a good problem to have. But Scott Boland, the areas he bowls, I think he's going to be very effective in England," said Mcgrath.

With the selections of skipper Pat Cummins and star off-spinner Nathan Lyon being automatic, it will likely come down to a three-horse race for two spots between Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland.

Starc, who had a sub-par outing in the WTC final, could likely miss out should Australia decide to go with the fit again Hazlewood and the impressive Boland.

