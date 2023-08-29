"My prediction for the India-Pakistan games is always 3-0 to India" - Robin Uthappa on arch-rivals' 3 potential clashes in Asia Cup 2023

Robin Uthappa has predicted Indian wins in all three potential clashes against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup.

The continental tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17. The Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam-led sides will lock horns in a Group A clash in Pallekele on Saturday (September 2) and might meet again in the Super Four stage and the title decider.

On the AakashVani show on JioCinema, Uthappa opined that the India-Pakistan clashes are expected to be closely fought games. However, he predicted the Men in Blue to come up trumps in all three potential clashes, saying:

"They (Pakistan) are a very good side. Their personnel are very skillful, very talented. Having said that, so are ours (India's). I think it will make for two very good games and hopefully the third one as well."

The former Indian opener added:

"My prediction for the India-Pakistan games is always 3-0 to India. Having said that, they are not going to be easy games for the Indian squad."

RP Singh pointed out that India's clashes against Pakistan in the Asia Cup will help them get better prepared for the World Cup. He reasoned that the Men in Green have a formidable bowling attack and are likely to field their best XI.

"The more you play a team, the better you know them, the less the pressure" - Abhishek Nayar on India's Asia Cup clashes against Pakistan

India and Pakistan haven't faced each other in an ODI since the 2019 World Cup.

Abhishek Nayar believes the Asia Cup clashes will hold both sides in good stead. He elaborated:

"I think it's a matter of habit. The more you play a team, the better you know them, the less the pressure and I feel it works both ways. But I also feel, just for the Indians, the more you play against them, especially their fast bowlers who are very unique and very different, it just prepares you better."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that it will be ideal preparation ahead of the crunch World Cup clash between the arch-rivals in Ahmedabad. He stated:

"It prepares our bowlers to bowl against their batters. It's always good to play a team a few times before you come up to such a big match in Ahmedabad, the World Cup game that's happening in India in Ahmedabad."

Nayar feels the Asia Cup matches will give an idea about what to expect in the World Cup. The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by predicting Indian wins in all three potential clashes between the two sides.

