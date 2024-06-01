"My preference alongside Bumrah in the death is Arshdeep" - RP Singh on India's bowling attack for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former pacer RP Singh has picked left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh over Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah's ideal death-bowling partner for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The global T20 event will be held in the West Indies and the USA, starting today, June 1.

Siraj has been India's go-to bowler in every format after Jasprit Bumrah in recent times. However, he looked wayward in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) and lacked variations at the death. Arshdeep, on the other hand, has a few variations up his sleeves, including a good yorker.

RP Singh believes the wicket in New York will be on the slower side where Arshdeep's cutters will come in handy. He also added that Bumrah should bowl three of his four overs in the second half of the innings.

Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event, the former left-arm pacer said:

"Death bowling is really important in T20 cricket. Bumrah may bowl three overs in the death overs. He is our mainstay there. My preference alongside Bumrah in the death is Arshdeep over Siraj because of the variations he has. I think Siraj can be impactful in a game when he is bowling with the new ball. Otherwise, it should be Bumrah and Arshdeep."

Arshdeep Singh had a decent IPL 2024 campaign for the Punjab Kings, picking up 19 wickets in 14 games. While his economy rate of over 10 paints a sorrowful picture, it was largely because he came up against Impact Players at the death.

"Hardik's bowling will be important" - RP Singh on India's vice-captain

RP Singh further asserted that all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowling his full quota of overs would be an advantage for Team India going into the T20 World Cup. Shivam Dube can also roll over his arms, but Singh believes the Chennai Super Kings star might not play too many matches in the global event.

"Hardik bowled in the IPL and bowled four overs so there's no injury scare," Singh continued. "Hardik's bowling will be important and he will have to bowl all his quota of four overs.

"If Shivam Dube bowls too, then it will be an added advantage for India ahead. Shivam may not play some matches initially but whenever he plays, he will perform well and score runs for India," he added.

Hardik picked up 11 wickets in 14 games with the best figures of 3/31. However, he was taken to the cleaners, going for 10.75 runs per over. Hardik will hope to come up with better performances for India in the T20 World Cup.

