"My rock" - Virat Kohli captions photograph with wife on Instagram during break from cricket

Virat Kohli has shared a photograph of himself along with wife Anushka Sharma, describing her as "his rock." The India Test and ODI skipper is currently on a break from cricket. Kohli has been in bio-bubbles since the first leg of IPL 2021 in April until the T20 World Cup 2021 in November.

Kohli is spending time with his family, and the stalwart gave his ardent fans a glimpse of his life during the break by sharing a photograph on his official Instagram handle.

Kohli captioned the post:

My rock ❤️

Kohli relinquished his T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021, where India's campaign ended in the group stage. The selectors rested Kohli for the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand as well as the opening Test of a two-match series against the tourists to manage his workload. Kohli will return to lead the side in the final Test in Mumbai starting December 3.

"India are setting up players for South Africa tour and managing the workload pretty well" - Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has said the Indian players' workload management has been impressive and will augur well during the upcoming tour of South Africa.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Akmal praised the Indian team for winning the T20I series against New Zealand without several leading players.

"It's a fabulous win, that too with some new players. No other team does that. Because India have a great pool of talent, they are giving them opportunities. They are setting up players for their next South Africa tour and managing the workload pretty well. Rohit's captaincy has been aggressive, just as he bats," Akmal said.

India, 2-0 up in the T20I series, will meet New Zealand in the final match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan