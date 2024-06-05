"My team would have Virat and Rohit opening the batting" - Simon Doull on India's batting order for Ireland clash of 2024 T20 World Cup

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull picked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as India's openers for the 2024 T20 World Cup opener against Ireland in New York on June 5. The duo have opened together for Team India only once in T20Is against England in 2021.

While Kohli has opened only nine times in 109 T20I innings, he found tremendous success at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the recently concluded IPL 2024. The 35-year-old was the leading run-scorer with 741 runs at an average of almost 62 and a strike rate of 154.69 in 15 outings.

On the eve of the India-Ireland clash, Doull told Cricbuzz:

"My team would have Virat and Rohit opening the batting. They are the two best players to do that in this point of time and Rishabh Pant for a point of difference at 3 as a left-hand option. SKY at 4 and then you have Dube, Hardik and Jadeja at 5, 6 and 7. It just sits quite nicely for me and the Indian line-up. If they go down that road, I think it's the best way."

However, Doull admitted hearing rumors about Yashasvi Jaiswal being first at the nets, the left-hander might be opening the batting.

"I've heard rumours today that Jaiswal was the first into the nets," Doull added. "They've given him plenty of opportunity. That would surprise me if they bring him in. Who do they leave out? Shivam Dube? That would surprise me a touch."

Jaiswal has opened the batting for India in T20Is over the past several months with much success. He boasts an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 161.93 in 17 T20Is.

However, the youngster was relatively inconsistent in IPL 2024, averaging 31.07 with only two 50+ scores in 15 innings.

"Just a way of getting him into that side" - Simon Doull on Rishabh Pant batting at No.3

Simon Doull backed wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to bat at No.3 in the batting order during the T20 World Cup.

The 26-year-old batted at the position in India's warm-up game against Bangladesh, scoring 53 off 32 before retiring out. Here's what Doull said on fitting Pant in the XI:

"It was just a way of getting him into that side and splitting up that middle-order combination of left-left-left. I didn't know about Hardik Pandya at the start, so for me, it was where do I fit Rishabh Pant? Take away, let's say, him, Dube and Jadeja... all batting at 5, 6 and 7. And just giving the top order a little point of difference. I'm pleased they gave it a chance against Bangladesh. It worked well. Will they go with it again? I think they should."

Pant is coming off a sensational IPL 2024, averaging over 40 at a strike rate of 155.40 in 13 games.

It could come down to a battle between him and Sanju Samson for wicket-keeping role in India's playing XI.

