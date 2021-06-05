"My wife loves it, I don’t know why" - New Zealand bowling coach on Colin de Grandhomme's mullet hairstyle

Colin De Grandhomme's '80s-inspired mullet hairstyle has been the talk of the cricketing town lately. New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen chimed in on the topic and revealed that his wife is a fan of De Grandhomme's new hairstyle.

With no play happening on Day 3 of the first Test between England and New Zealand due to rain, the Kiwi bowling coach said that Colin De Grandhomme's hairstyle was a source of entertainment in the dressing room. Apart from his wife, the hairstyle received a thumbs up from Jurgensen as well.

"I approve (De Grandhomme's new look). My wife loves it. I don’t know why, but she thinks it’s great. It certainly provides a bit of entertainment for the boys in the changing rooms and the crowd. He got a standing ovation on the way back from the indoor nets after having a bat, so it certainly provides a lot of fun,” Shane Jurgensen said in a virtual press conference.

Colin de Grandhomme needs your clothes, your boots & your motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/qF8yo9djPV — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) June 3, 2021

The Kiwi all-rounder is making a comeback in the Test team after going through ankle surgery in March. While he failed to impress with the bat, scoring a duck, Colin De Grandhomme proved his mettle with the ball as he conceded just 12 runs in his nine overs, while troubling England skipper Joe Root on Day 2.

"Colin de Grandhomme certainly presents a challenge for Joe Root" - New Zealand bowling coach

Joe Root struggled against Colin de Grandhomme.

Despite bowling gentle medium pace at around 115-125kmph, Shane Jurgensen believes Colin De Grandhomme delivers a "heavy ball" and is not an easy bowler to negate.

The all-rounder didn't concede a run in 29 off the 30 balls he bowled to Joe Root on Day 2, going past the England skipper's bat several times.

"Colin certainly presents a challenge for Joe. Joe’s such a fantastic player, a very good captain, and it’s a great battle, and me personally, I love watching it from up on the balcony. On the speed radar you may see 115-125kilometers per hour, but as you see when he hits the cricket ball, and he hits it a long way, he’s extremely strong, so he does bowl a heavy ball and I think that’s what you say yesterday, he had the ball either jumping up or down and was getting some movement," Jurgensen added.

England are still 267 runs behind New Zealand's first innings total of 378, with Joe Root and Rory Burns being at the crease for the hosts.

Play called for the day at Lord's without ball bowled on Day 3. Extended hours for the next two days. 11am - 6.30pm with 98 overs #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/cuTjgCINfO — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 4, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar