"Mysteries that cannot be solved"- Top 10 funny Ishan Kishan memes after he failed yet again in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Team India opener Ishan Kishan once again failed in the ongoing New Zealand series, leaving fans utterly disappointed.

The young wicket-keeping batter departed after scoring just one run in the second over of the third T20I against New Zealand. The match took place on Wednesday, February 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bat first in the series decider tonight on a great batting surface. Ishan Kishan could not make use of the batting-friendly conditions to regain his form as he fell early on the eighth ball of the innings.

Kishan extended his poor run of form in T20I cricket with a dismal knock. He has scored a paltry 200 runs across his last 14 appearances in the T20I format, at an average of 14.28 and a strike rate of 105.26

Fans were extremely frustrated to witness another subpar batting performance from Ishan Kishan in a crucial match. They slammed him for the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It's a surprise because of the way Kishan batted in Bangladesh after scoring that double-hundred"- Gautam Gambhi on Ishan Kishan's poor form

Ishan Kishan's recent poor run of form has surprised the former Indian batter, Gautam Gambhir. He revealed that everyone expected to see the southpaw grow and cement his place in the Indian team after his sensational double hundred against Bangladesh.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir analyzed the young batter's recent form and said:

"It's a surprise because of the way Kishan batted in Bangladesh after scoring that double-hundred. He has struggled after that, everyone thought his graph will start growing up with the kind of innings he has played."

He added:

"I think these young players need to learn quickly how to rotate strike because, on lively wickets, it's not gonna be easy to go down the ground and hit those big sixes."

India managed to score a mammoth total of 234/4 in the first innings of the deciding third T20I of the three-match series.

