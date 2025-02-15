Popular Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav recently revealed his favorite Indian batter. The actor mostly known for his comic roles picked legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar as his choice.

Explaining the reason for picking Tendulkar as his favorite batter, Yadav stated that he admired the star cricketer's demeanor. He pointed out that the 51-year-old kept his emotions in check when he got out, and it was the same even when he hit a century.

Speaking on Nadir Ali's YouTube channel, Yadav said:

"Achran bhi dekha jaata hai, vahvaar bhi dekha jaata hai, aapki depth bhi dekhi jaati hai. Aur jab century ban jaye toh hawa mein na kud jao, aur jab agar jab out ho jao, to zameen mein na khus jao. Toh Woh sab dekh ke Tendulkar ki na koi replacement thi na hai, aaj ke date mein [You also see the character, you also see the behaviour and depth. Don't jump in the air after hitting a century, and when you get out, then don't get too disappointed. So by considering that there was no replacement for Tendulkar and you won't find one even in today]."

Sachin Tendulkar is hailed as one of the greatest ever to have played the same. He is the only batter to hit 100 centuries in international cricket. With 34,357 across formats, he is the leading run-getter in international cricket.

"Mujhe style bohot acha lagta tha" - Rajpal Yadav named Indian and Pakistani legends are his favorite bowlers

In the aforementioned video, Rajpal Yadav also spoke about his favorite bowlers. He mentioned that he loved the bowling style of former India captain Kapil Dev and Pakistan's pace bowling legend Wasim Akram.

The talented actor said:

"India se pachaso bowler hue hai, Pakistan se sauo bowler hue hai, lekin mujhe style bohot Acha lagta tha Wasim bhai ka aur Kapil Dev ji ka [India have produced many bowlers, Pakistan have produced even more, but I loved the style of Wasim Akram and Kapil Dev]."

Rajpal Yadav's upcoming releases include films like Welcome to the Jungle, Shraap, and Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai.

