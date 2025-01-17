“Nah not talking about Virat” - Former India all-rounder calls out BCCI over hotels controversy post BGT 2024-25

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has called out the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) over a controversy after the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series.

Post a tough 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the BGT 2024-25, the BCCI has has issued certain guidelines and policies to be followed by players to ensure discipline and unity within the team.

Out of the guidelines, one states that players who are a part of the squad for any series or tour will have to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the team. The players cannot stay in separate hotels during the series or tour.

Irfan Pathan, talking about this point, has raised an issue, questioning the BCCI as to how players were allowed to stay in different hotels until this point. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, he stated that even great players used to stay in the same team hotel in the past.

"Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team. How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?," he wrote.

A user replied to Irfan's post, asking him to name the cricketers directly and call out Virat Kohli in public. However, Irfan replied to the user, stating that he was not talking about Virat.

"Nah not talking about Virat," he replied.

BCCI's strict guidelines to bring improvement in Indian cricket

For those unknown, some players of the Indian cricket team were staying in different hotels with their respective family members during previous tours.

As players have been found guilty of the same, the BCCI has now decided to put an end to this practice. Several other guidelines have been outlined under the policy.

For example, players can also not travel separately with families while on tour or during a series. They are expected to travel to and from practice and matches with the team, which will help in team bonding and ensure discipline.

Players are also not allowed to have their personal staff such as managers, chefs, assistants or security personnel etc during any tour or series. Further, there are restrictions on baggage and personal shoots or endorsements while with the team as well.

The BCCI has also made it mandatory for players to take part in domestic matches to improve the structure overall and remain eligible for selection and central contracts.

