"He is the heartbeat of that side" - Nasser Hussain delighted with Ben Stokes' decision to play in The Ashes 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed his delight following Ben Stokes' decision to end his sabbatical and join the England team for the Ashes in Australia. The all-rounder had taken a break from the sport to recover from his finger injury and look after his mental health as well.

Stokes suffered the injury while attempting to take a catch in the Rajashtan Royals' very first fixture of IPL 2021. After leading England's second string team to a 3-0 ODI whitewash over Pakistan, Stokes decided to take a break from the game, which caused him to miss the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Hussain admitted that he saw the comeback coming once he saw Stokes upload videos of himself training. While Hussain expected Stokes to join midway through the Ashes, the all-rounder's decision to be included right away caught the former England skipper by surprise. Writing for his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain elaborated:

"The hints have been there. The moment Ben posted a picture of himself holding a bat I thought, 'OK, he's not doing that because he's thinking of Durham in April. He must have something else in mind'. As he said himself, he is ready for Australia."

"He is the heartbeat of that side and suddenly England's hopes of succeeding in the series have improved dramatically. Stokes is the ultimate team man and the England players will be thrilled to have him back."

Stokes was not included in England's squad for the Ashes, but has now been added to the contingent that will travel to the land Down Under.

Ben Stokes' addition to the Ashes squad will give everyone a lift: Hussain

Hussain stressed the importance of Stokes' presence in the England camp. Apart from his all-round abilities on the field, his presence will also be vital for the England side, who have lost 9 out of their last 10 Tests in Australia. Hussain added:

"Stokes is absolutely vital to the England team. His addition to the Ashes squad will give everyone a lift. It is not just his immense contribution with bat, ball and in the field but his sheer presence."

The former captain also pointed out how Stokes' addition provides a boost for Joe Root, who will have another senior member by his side to tackle the Aussies. Hussain elaborated:

"This is the hardest tour of them all and Root will be so much stronger for having his vice-captain alongside him. It is Stokes and Jos Buttler who Root leans on most in his decision-making and those three set the tone for the team in all they do."

England were defeated by a margin of 4-0 the last time they toured Australia. In the series before that, they were whitewashed 5-0. The last time the Three Lions secured a win on their rivals' soil was during their illustrious 3-1 series win in 2010.

