"It is quite another thing to walk the walk" - Nasser Hussain credits Ben Stokes and Brendon after England's stunning win over New Zealand

Former England captain Nasser Hussain credited Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum for the Test team's 'remarkable transformation'. Hussain's comments came following England's memorable five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second Test in Nottingham on June 14.

England chased down 299 on day five of the second Test with ridiculous ease as Jonny Bairstow clobbered a 92-ball 136. New Zealand set 299 for England in a minimum of 72 overs; however, the hosts took only 50 overs to achieve it. Bairstow also deservedly earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Hussain feels Stokes and McCullum have lived up to their words and their wish of wanting people to enjoy watching them play Test cricket. He wrote:

"You can talk the talk, as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have done since coming together, but it is quite another thing to walk the walk. How England walked it there. They have talked about promoting Test cricket and making people enjoying it."

Hussain believes amid the darkness surrounding the team, McCullum and Stokes have erased the fear of failure out of the players. The 53-year old observed that the transformation from the series loss in the West Indies to now is 'remarkable'.

He added:

"McCullum and Stokes have taken that fear of failure away from the England team. There has been so much doom and gloom around them. The players lost, admittedly largely because of Covid, that love and enjoyment of playing for England. But can you imagine the lack of confidence in that dressing room after defeat by West Indies in Grenada just a few months ago compared to how it must be now? The transformation has been rapid and remarkable."

McCullum, who replaced Chris Silverwood in the role, said before the series that he aims to improve England's Test fortunes and wants to erase the fear of failure. It's worth noting that by winning the Nottingham Test, England have won their first Test series since February 2021.

"You always feel he is the one having to prove a point" - Nasser Hussain on Jonny Bairstow

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

The cricketer-turned-commentator hailed Bairstow, who turned the tables around from his failure in the first Test, having scored three tons in his last six Tests.

Hussain wrote:

"Bairstow has now made three hundreds in his last six Tests but you always feel he is the one having to prove a point. And once he made two low scores at Lord's, some people were saying 'get Bairstow out of the side and put Harry Brook in'. That sort of thing drives him on because he always seems a better player when he has that point to prove."

With England taking an unassailable 2-0 lead, the third Test in Leeds starting on June 23rd will be a dead rubber.

