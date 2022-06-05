"It has been a new-ball pitch" - Nasser Hussain reveals which side has advantage going into day four of Lord's Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has revealed why the hosts will head into day four of the Lord's Test against New Zealand on the ascendancy. Hussain thinks the prospect of facing the old ball puts England in front, as they require 61 more runs with five wickets in hand.

Day three of the first Test at Lord's swung England's way after New Zealand ended the previous day in pole position. Stuart Broad triggered a collapse as the tourists slid from 251-4 to 251-7 after England took the new ball. The Kiwis eventually managed 285, setting the opposition 277 to win.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain observed that both teams have struggled against the new ball and have found it easy after it went soft. Hence, with only 61 runs to go, he feels the hosts have a massive advantage.

"It goes one way then it goes the other. The past two days have been a similar pattern, once that ball goes soft then the middle order and the lower order can survive. The one difference between today and tomorrow is that England had that new ball and New Zealand won't have it first up tomorrow morning. It has been a new-ball pitch and both sides have been struggling with that new ball."

Hussain lauded former captain Joe Root for taking responsibility and steering England into a strong position after Ben Stokes' departure, saying:

"Once Stokes went, sometimes you think I have got to be here, I have got to be here tomorrow, I am arguably the best Test match batsman in the world at the moment, I will dig in. Root said I have got tiring bowlers, an old ball, they have changed it and this one isn't doing it. Right until his last ball, he got a bouncer and he still pulled that away. I thought Root was very game aware."

Stokes joined hands with Root when England found themselves at 69-4 and added 90 runs before the former perished for 54. The England captain also got a lifeline when on 1, as Colin de Grandhomme dislodged his stumps off a no-ball.

"I would rather be in England's camp because of the old ball" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

However, Hussain refused to write off New Zealand just yet as due to their fighting spirit, saying:

"I would rather be in England's camp because of the old ball, but New Zealand have shown us they will be there fighting hard until that very last run but I would just rather be in that England camp."

Root ended day three unbeaten on 77 off 131 deliveries, with Ben Foakes giving him company. The duo will be keen to see the hosts over the line after a string of losses in 2021.

