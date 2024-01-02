Nathan Lyon names Virat Kohli and another Indian legend in his top 3 toughest batters to bowl to

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has picked Indian legends Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, apart from former South African batter AB de Villiers, as the best batters he has faced over the course of his career.

The Kohli-Lyon battle has been among the most captivating of this generation, with the batter having the upper hand. Despite being dismissed seven times, the former Indian captain averages over 75 in Tests against the off-spinner. Kohli has also scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 96.2 without being dismissed by Lyon in ODIs.

When asked about the hardest batters to bowl to in a conversation with the Sydney Cricket Ground’s social media handle, Lyon said:

"The best player I have played against, that’s a very hard question. I have played against some of the greats of the game. I will give you three (names), they will be Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers. The secret to get them out, something that I struggle to do, would be trying to challenge their defence for a long period of time."

While De Villiers dominated Lyon with an average of 171, scoring 342 runs and being dismissed only twice in Tests, the story is different with Tendulkar.

The Little Master has a poor record against the Aussie great. He averaged under 29 while being dismissed four times in Tests.

"I don’t think it’s hit me yet" - Nathan Lyon on reaching 500 Test wickets

Lyon achieved the landmark in the opening Test against Pakistan.

Nathan Lyon admitted to the feeling of reaching 500 Test wickets not sinking in yet, despite being proud of the achievement.

The 36-year-old joined an elite group of bowlers who have breached the 500-wicket mark in the opening Test of the ongoing series against Pakistan. He became only the eighth bowler and the fourth spinner to reach the cherished landmark.

"It’s something I’m very proud about, I don’t think it’s hit me yet. There’s obviously been a lot of hard work gone into the journey and I’ve had a lot more bad days than good days, but to be back out there in the middle … it’s pretty special. I still pinch myself when I see my name next to those guys," said Lyon.

Lyon and James Anderson are the only active cricketers in the 500-wicket club in Tests. The off-spinner is third among Australians, behind Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

The champion cricketer will play his 125th Test in the final game of the three-match series against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting January 3.

