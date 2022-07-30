[WATCH] Nathan McCullum officially unveils ‘McCullum Family High Performance Cricket Centre’

Former Kiwi cricketer Nathan McCullum officially unveiled 'McCullum Family High Performance Cricket Centre' at Kings High School in Dunedin, New Zealand on Saturday.

The development comes as a touching tribute to Nathan and Brendon McCullum from their school. Nathan expressed his gratitude by sharing the video on the micro-blogging website.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Absolute honour to be there today to officially unveil the McCullum Family High Performance Cricket Centre at Kings High School. Very proud and thankful for the touching tribute from our the school that myself, @Bazmccullum and our old man Stu all went to. #dontforgetyourroots.”

Unfortunately, Brendon McCullum couldn’t take part as he is busy coaching the England cricket team amid the ongoing South Africa Tour of England.

The McCullum brothers have played a big role in New Zealand cricket

Both brothers have played a crucial role in the rise of Blackcaps over the last two decades. They will be looking to give back to cricket after serving the national team.

The duo have played almost every international cricket match together since 2009-2016. While Nathan served as a spin-allrounder, Brendon was a swashbuckling batsman.

Brendon, in particular, played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is with over 14,000 international runs. He also led the Blackcaps during the 2015 World Cup, guiding the Blackcaps to the final against Australia.

He went on to play in several T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had played a memorable knock of 158 runs in the opening match of the inaugural edition of the IPL, registering his name in the history books.

Elder brother Nathan, 41, represented New Zealand in 83 ODIs and 63 T20Is.

The two brothers got their cricket genes from their father Stuart James McCullum, who served as wicket-keeper for Otago.

