"National treasure"- Twitterati hail Mark Wood after his player of the match performance in 3rd Ashes Test keeps England alive in series

By Balakrishna
Modified Jul 09, 2023 21:54 IST
Fans praise Mark Wood for his brilliant performances in 3rd Test.
Express English pacer Mark Wood put on a sensational all-round performance on his return to Test cricket in the 3rd Ashes Test. Inspired by his performances across both innings, England made a comeback in the series by winning the Headingley Test on Sunday, July 9. Australia still lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

The English team management replaced James Anderson and Josh Tongue with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the 3rd Test after losing the first two games. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke as the duo played an instrumental role in England's success in the match.

Woakes scalped six wickets across both innings and played a vital knock of 32* (47) on Sunday to see off the tricky chase. Mark Wood was more impactful as he bowled fierce spells at a high pace on day 1 to rattle the Australian batters and picked up a five-wicket haul.

Wood continued to impress by scalping two more wickets in the second innings while maintaining his high pace. He also contributed in the batting department with crucial cameos of 24 (8) and 16* (8) in the lower order.

Cricket fans on Twitter were highly impressed with the all-round performances of Mark Wood in the Headingley Test for which he was named the player of the match. Here are some of the best reactions:

MARK WOOD, THE MAN FOR ENGLAND:With bat - 24*(8) & 16*(8)With ball - 5/34 & 2/66What an incredible all-round performance. https://t.co/3N8S4YftIa
Mark Wood the impact player!Scored 40 in just 16 balls and picked 8/100 on his return to Test cricket. His contributions helped England open the account in this Ashes! https://t.co/UFboLc3E4u
Another brilliant test match. What a difference Mark Wood has made to this England XI. Big question is, can he remain fit for the final two matches, let’s hope so he’s box office! #Ashes2023
Very cool for Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to finish that game off. They are best mates, are classy, willing cricketers who have had many moments wondering if they would play Test cricket again.
Mark Wood finishes with 7-100 with the ball and 40 off 16 with the bat in the game
Mark Wood 🫡 https://t.co/7buqMga314
Mark Wood's strike rate of 250 at Headingley is the highest in history for anyone facing more than 10 balls in a single Test match
Two underrated heroes of England cricket! Mark Wood scored 40 runs and took 7 wickets, Chris Woakes scored 42 runs and took 6 wickets. Fantastic comeback by both of them 👏👏#Ashes2023 #Ashes https://t.co/DtgMmA9ISr
Mark Wood won Man of the match for his Outstanding performance in 3rd Ashes Test Match. https://t.co/ueFlIatKfc
If sports personality was actually done on personality, Mark Wood would win it every year. https://t.co/8jQZqaDJvQ
WELCOME BACK TO MARK WOOD AND CHRIS WOAKESYOU HAVE BEEN SERIOUSLY MISSED https://t.co/5EDIBC2lNM
A few days ago, someone shared stats about Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, which highlighted England's unbeaten streak in Test matches whenever they've been part of the team. Today, they have further solidified this record. They truly are the match-winners England currently needs!!
• SIX To Pat Cummins .• Four To Mitchell Starc .Mark Wood: The game changer! 👊 #ENGvAUS https://t.co/6c9TbreXZk
Mark Wood destroyed our tail with fast pitched balls at the stumps 1st dig Starc cleaned bowled Cummins expecting a bouncer done cold LBW & Murphy bowled. Why on earth are our two most experienced men just bashing short shit into the pitch? It’s hard to watch & been costly 🤷‍♂️
Mark Wood in this 3rd Ashes Test Match:•With the ball - 34/5 & 66/2.•With the bat - 24(8) & 16*(8) in 4th inns.What a performance by Mark Wood in his comeback match - TAKE A BOW, MARK WOOD. https://t.co/gtXMfUZDFT
Not only did Mark Wood and Chris Woakes excel in their bowling duties, but they also stepped up with the bat when their team needed them the most. Their impact in this Test match goes beyond words can describe.
Mark Wood is such a top guy. Very likeable cricketer.
Can't help but delight in everything Mark Wood does. Whether he's racing in to put his body on the line, falling over, tripping on anesthesia, hooking Cummins or doing huddles with himself.Middle stump please, @MAWood33 https://t.co/0zmKaSVjpv
Mark Wood POTM I'm living it! #Ashes2023 https://t.co/DRfB6SnX43
Mark Wood is a national treasure
"It was a good performance against the best boys of the world"- Mark Wood after England won the 3rd Ashes Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Wood opined that it was a good overall performance from his team to bag the win and keep their series hopes afloat. Reflecting on the victory, he said:

"Great win for us to keep the series alive. I was not in the dressing room (with pads on). There was sweaty palms over. It was a good performance against the best boys of the world. No. 9 is the highest I will go. Higher than that, I will get nose bleeds. I don't know if it's the quickest. But, coming down the hill helped me."

Mark Wood added:

"Stokes advised me to keep it short and sharp. I just did that. There are still things to work on especially against the tail. I was pleased with my batting performance. I managed to get some runs here. The support everywhere I go is great. Hope so, I will be fit for both the Tests."

The 4th Test in Manchester between Australia and England will commence on July 19.

Edited by Arshit Garg
