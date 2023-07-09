"National treasure"- Twitterati hail Mark Wood after his player of the match performance in 3rd Ashes Test keeps England alive in series

Express English pacer Mark Wood put on a sensational all-round performance on his return to Test cricket in the 3rd Ashes Test. Inspired by his performances across both innings, England made a comeback in the series by winning the Headingley Test on Sunday, July 9. Australia still lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.

The English team management replaced James Anderson and Josh Tongue with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the 3rd Test after losing the first two games. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke as the duo played an instrumental role in England's success in the match.

Woakes scalped six wickets across both innings and played a vital knock of 32* (47) on Sunday to see off the tricky chase. Mark Wood was more impactful as he bowled fierce spells at a high pace on day 1 to rattle the Australian batters and picked up a five-wicket haul.

Wood continued to impress by scalping two more wickets in the second innings while maintaining his high pace. He also contributed in the batting department with crucial cameos of 24 (8) and 16* (8) in the lower order.

Cricket fans on Twitter were highly impressed with the all-round performances of Mark Wood in the Headingley Test for which he was named the player of the match. Here are some of the best reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns MARK WOOD, THE MAN FOR ENGLAND:



With bat - 24*(8) & 16*(8)

With ball - 5/34 & 2/66



What an incredible all-round performance. MARK WOOD, THE MAN FOR ENGLAND:With bat - 24*(8) & 16*(8)With ball - 5/34 & 2/66What an incredible all-round performance. https://t.co/3N8S4YftIa

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Mark Wood the impact player!



Scored 40 in just 16 balls and picked 8/100 on his return to Test cricket. His contributions helped England open the account in this Ashes! Mark Wood the impact player!Scored 40 in just 16 balls and picked 8/100 on his return to Test cricket. His contributions helped England open the account in this Ashes! https://t.co/UFboLc3E4u

Tom Moody @TomMoodyCricket

What a difference Mark Wood has made to this England XI. Big question is, can he remain fit for the final two matches, let’s hope so he’s box office!

#Ashes2023 Another brilliant test match.What a difference Mark Wood has made to this England XI. Big question is, can he remain fit for the final two matches, let’s hope so he’s box office! Another brilliant test match. What a difference Mark Wood has made to this England XI. Big question is, can he remain fit for the final two matches, let’s hope so he’s box office! #Ashes2023

Will Macpherson @willis_macp Very cool for Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to finish that game off. They are best mates, are classy, willing cricketers who have had many moments wondering if they would play Test cricket again. Very cool for Chris Woakes and Mark Wood to finish that game off. They are best mates, are classy, willing cricketers who have had many moments wondering if they would play Test cricket again.

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Mark Wood finishes with 7-100 with the ball and 40 off 16 with the bat in the game Mark Wood finishes with 7-100 with the ball and 40 off 16 with the bat in the game

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden Mark Wood's strike rate of 250 at Headingley is the highest in history for anyone facing more than 10 balls in a single Test match Mark Wood's strike rate of 250 at Headingley is the highest in history for anyone facing more than 10 balls in a single Test match

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



2023 Two underrated heroes of England cricket! Mark Wood scored 40 runs and took 7 wickets, Chris Woakes scored 42 runs and took 6 wickets. Fantastic comeback by both of them #Ashes 2023 #Ashes Two underrated heroes of England cricket! Mark Wood scored 40 runs and took 7 wickets, Chris Woakes scored 42 runs and took 6 wickets. Fantastic comeback by both of them 👏👏#Ashes2023 #Ashes https://t.co/DtgMmA9ISr

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mark Wood won Man of the match for his Outstanding performance in 3rd Ashes Test Match. Mark Wood won Man of the match for his Outstanding performance in 3rd Ashes Test Match. https://t.co/ueFlIatKfc

Georgie Heath 🎙️ @GeorgieHeath27 If sports personality was actually done on personality, Mark Wood would win it every year. If sports personality was actually done on personality, Mark Wood would win it every year. https://t.co/8jQZqaDJvQ

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla A few days ago, someone shared stats about Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, which highlighted England's unbeaten streak in Test matches whenever they've been part of the team. Today, they have further solidified this record. They truly are the match-winners England currently needs!! A few days ago, someone shared stats about Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, which highlighted England's unbeaten streak in Test matches whenever they've been part of the team. Today, they have further solidified this record. They truly are the match-winners England currently needs!!

Sir BoiesX 🕯 @BoiesX45

• Four To Mitchell Starc .



Mark Wood: The game changer!



#ENGvAUS • SIX To Pat Cummins .• Four To Mitchell Starc .Mark Wood: The game changer! • SIX To Pat Cummins .• Four To Mitchell Starc .Mark Wood: The game changer! 👊 #ENGvAUS https://t.co/6c9TbreXZk

Darren Berry @ChuckBerry1969 Mark Wood destroyed our tail with fast pitched balls at the stumps 1st dig

Starc cleaned bowled Cummins expecting a bouncer done cold LBW & Murphy bowled. Why on earth are our two most experienced men just bashing short shit into the pitch? It’s hard to watch & been costly 🤷‍♂️ Mark Wood destroyed our tail with fast pitched balls at the stumps 1st dig Starc cleaned bowled Cummins expecting a bouncer done cold LBW & Murphy bowled. Why on earth are our two most experienced men just bashing short shit into the pitch? It’s hard to watch & been costly 🤷‍♂️

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Mark Wood in this 3rd Ashes Test Match:



•With the ball - 34/5 & 66/2.

•With the bat - 24(8) & 16*(8) in 4th inns.



What a performance by Mark Wood in his comeback match - TAKE A BOW, MARK WOOD. Mark Wood in this 3rd Ashes Test Match:•With the ball - 34/5 & 66/2.•With the bat - 24(8) & 16*(8) in 4th inns.What a performance by Mark Wood in his comeback match - TAKE A BOW, MARK WOOD. https://t.co/gtXMfUZDFT

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Not only did Mark Wood and Chris Woakes excel in their bowling duties, but they also stepped up with the bat when their team needed them the most. Their impact in this Test match goes beyond words can describe. Not only did Mark Wood and Chris Woakes excel in their bowling duties, but they also stepped up with the bat when their team needed them the most. Their impact in this Test match goes beyond words can describe.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Mark Wood is such a top guy. Very likeable cricketer. Mark Wood is such a top guy. Very likeable cricketer.

Sorabh Pant @hankypanty



Whether he's racing in to put his body on the line, falling over, tripping on anesthesia, hooking Cummins or doing huddles with himself.



Middle stump please, Can't help but delight in everything Mark Wood does.Whether he's racing in to put his body on the line, falling over, tripping on anesthesia, hooking Cummins or doing huddles with himself.Middle stump please, @MAWood33 Can't help but delight in everything Mark Wood does. Whether he's racing in to put his body on the line, falling over, tripping on anesthesia, hooking Cummins or doing huddles with himself.Middle stump please, @MAWood33 https://t.co/0zmKaSVjpv

Essex League Cricketer @EssexLeague Mark Wood is a national treasure Mark Wood is a national treasure

Will Macpherson @willis_macp The great England all-rounders always turn it on at Headingley in the Ashes: Ian Botham, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood The great England all-rounders always turn it on at Headingley in the Ashes: Ian Botham, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood

"It was a good performance against the best boys of the world"- Mark Wood after England won the 3rd Ashes Test

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Wood opined that it was a good overall performance from his team to bag the win and keep their series hopes afloat. Reflecting on the victory, he said:

"Great win for us to keep the series alive. I was not in the dressing room (with pads on). There was sweaty palms over. It was a good performance against the best boys of the world. No. 9 is the highest I will go. Higher than that, I will get nose bleeds. I don't know if it's the quickest. But, coming down the hill helped me."

Mark Wood added:

"Stokes advised me to keep it short and sharp. I just did that. There are still things to work on especially against the tail. I was pleased with my batting performance. I managed to get some runs here. The support everywhere I go is great. Hope so, I will be fit for both the Tests."

The 4th Test in Manchester between Australia and England will commence on July 19.

Poll : 0 votes