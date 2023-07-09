"National treasure"- Twitterati hail Mark Wood after his player of the match performance in 3rd Ashes Test keeps England alive in series

Express English pacer Mark Wood put on a sensational all-round performance on his return to Test cricket in the 3rd Ashes Test. Inspired by his performances across both innings, England made a comeback in the series by winning the Headingley Test on Sunday, July 9. Australia still lead the five-match series by a 2-1 margin.
The English team management replaced James Anderson and Josh Tongue with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the 3rd Test after losing the first two games. The decision turned out to be a masterstroke as the duo played an instrumental role in England's success in the match.
Woakes scalped six wickets across both innings and played a vital knock of 32* (47) on Sunday to see off the tricky chase. Mark Wood was more impactful as he bowled fierce spells at a high pace on day 1 to rattle the Australian batters and picked up a five-wicket haul.
Wood continued to impress by scalping two more wickets in the second innings while maintaining his high pace. He also contributed in the batting department with crucial cameos of 24 (8) and 16* (8) in the lower order.
Cricket fans on Twitter were highly impressed with the all-round performances of Mark Wood in the Headingley Test for which he was named the player of the match. Here are some of the best reactions:
"It was a good performance against the best boys of the world"- Mark Wood after England won the 3rd Ashes Test
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Wood opined that it was a good overall performance from his team to bag the win and keep their series hopes afloat. Reflecting on the victory, he said:
"Great win for us to keep the series alive. I was not in the dressing room (with pads on). There was sweaty palms over. It was a good performance against the best boys of the world. No. 9 is the highest I will go. Higher than that, I will get nose bleeds. I don't know if it's the quickest. But, coming down the hill helped me."
Mark Wood added:
"Stokes advised me to keep it short and sharp. I just did that. There are still things to work on especially against the tail. I was pleased with my batting performance. I managed to get some runs here. The support everywhere I go is great. Hope so, I will be fit for both the Tests."
The 4th Test in Manchester between Australia and England will commence on July 19.