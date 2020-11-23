Navdeep Saini Birthday: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other star cricketers wish the Indian pace bowler

Rising star of the Indian cricket team Navdeep Saini turned 28 on Monday (November 23). The Haryana-based pacer is currently quarantining along with the rest of the Indian squad in Sydney.

Navdeep Saini promises to be the next big thing in Indian fast bowling. The Royal Challengers Bangalore star has played five ODIs and 10 T20Is in his nascent international career, scalping 18 wickets.

The selectors have named him in the ODI, T20I, and Test squads for the upcoming Australian tour.

Navdeep Saini will be key to India's success in the limited-overs formats as sources have stated that the team management will rotate Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to keep them fresh for the Test series.

Navdeep Saini has not played a Test match yet but does have some incredible numbers in first-class matches. Saini, also popularly known as 'The Karnal Express', has played 45 FC games picking up 125 wickets at a magnificent economy rate of 2.81.

The Australian conditions will favor the tall fast bowler as he could trouble the home batsmen with his pace, bounce, and variations. Most recently however, Saini did not have a great IPL 2020 with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He represented RCB in 13 matches this year but could only dismiss six batsmen. His bowling average of 63.06 put pressure on the other bowlers and skipper Virat Kohli will hope that Navdeep Saini returns to form soon.

Coming back to the speedster's special day, the BCCI shared a photograph from his birthday celebrations in Sydney. However, because of the strict restrictions Down Under, Navdeep Saini did not receive a grand party.

Many big names of the cricket world wished Navdeep Saini on social media and here are some of the best messages.

No cake smash for Navdeep Saini on his 28th birthday

Happy birthday once again @navdeepsaini96. Little🧁 to celebrate the big day. No cake smash this time.😁 pic.twitter.com/gJ7ptH2FxW — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2020

Wishing you the best birthday @navdeepsaini96! Lots of luck and love your way 👏 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 23, 2020

Many happy returns of the day @navdeepsaini96. 🎂 Wishing you success and a wonderful year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 23, 2020

THE ONLY THING IN THIS WORLD THAT WILL ALWAYS STAY THE SAME, WHEN EVERYTHING ELSE HAS CHANGED, IS THE BOND THAT WE SHARE 🤝. I WISH YOU THE HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS @navdeepsaini96 BRO 🎂🎉🥂AND FOR THE COMING YEAR TO BE THE BEST EVER 👬.SEE YOU SOON🤜🤛 #happybirthdaynavdeepsaini pic.twitter.com/tzrEHuPI0c — Kulwant Khejroliya (@KKhejroliya) November 23, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan wished Navdeep Saini on Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane also wished Harshal Patel!

Mayank Agarwal's Instagram story