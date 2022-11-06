ND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Suryakumar Yadav essays a jaw-dropping six over covers to bring up new record to his name in T20I cricket

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav dazzled viewers with a stunning lofted cover drive during the side's T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6.

Tendai Chatara bowled a full-length delivery outside the off-stump in the 18th over, hoping to counter Yadav's power-hitting. However, the batter was a step ahead, dispatching the delivery over the cover boundary to add six more runs to his tally.

With that mesmerizing hit, Yadav also achieved a significant personal milestone, becoming the first Indian batter to aggregate over one thousand runs in T20Is in a calendar year.

Watch the video of Suryakumar Yadav's glorious six below:

Apart from Yadav, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (1326 runs in 2021) is the only other player to amass over one thousand runs in a calendar year in T20Is. The Indian batter has been in scintillating form with the bat this year and currently occupies the No. 1 spot in the ICC rankings for batters in T20Is.

Suryakumar Yadav brings up his third half-century in T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of the top performers with the bat for the Men in Blue in the ongoing showpiece event. The 32-year-old once again delivered a spirited performance, remaining unbeaten on 61 off just 25 deliveries against Zimbabwe.

The player provided the impetus for the Indian innings, taking them to an impressive total of 186 in the encounter. Yadav, during his entertaining knock, struck four sixes and six boundaries.

He is the second-highest run-getter for Team India in the latest edition of the ICC event. Yadav has mustered 225 runs in five matches at a fantastic strike rate of 193.96. Furthermore, the talented batter has a phenomenal average of 75.00 to his name.

While the Rohit Sharma-led side have already qualified for the semi-finals, a win over Zimbabwe in their final group-stage fixture will make them the table-toppers of Group 2.

