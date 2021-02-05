“Need to cash-in on good form” – Joe Root

Joe Root has struck a purple patch and wants to cash-in on the form, which he believes he hasn’t often done in his 100-Test career.

Playing his 100th Test match, the England captain brought up his 20th century in the first Test against India at Chennai. Joe Root added 200 runs for the third wicket with opener Dom Sibley to help England finish with 263-3 at stumps on Day One.

“To start a series in the way we have, it couldn’t have gone any better. Hopefully, we can build upon it tomorrow.

“Certainly, it feels like I am in some good form, and I need to cash-in on it. Over the course of my career, I have not always gone on to make big scores (when in form). Going out and doing it is really pleasing. I got to keep getting into positions where I can make big hundreds, and I have got to keep making them count. That way we can win more games.

“Hopefully, I can start well tomorrow and put ourselves in a strong position,” Joe Root told the press after the end of the first day’s play.

Joe Root joins an illustrious list

Just playing his third Test of the year, Joe Root has already amassed 554 runs in 2021. He now has three centuries, including a double hundred from the five innings he has batted.

In the process, he became the ninth cricketer to score a century in his 100th Test, the other eighth being Colin Cowdrey (England), Alec Stewart (England), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Graeme Smith (South Africa) and Hashim Amla (South Africa).

Joe Root revealed that ahead of the long subcontinent tour, he worked upon some technical areas of his game that benefitted him well.

“I have looked into some technical areas of my game. At the moment it seems to be working nicely,” added Joe Root, who is batting on 128.