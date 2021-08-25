"Needs to go and play Ranji cricket" - Twitterati show no mercy to Kohli who departs to Anderson for the seventh time 

India skipper Virat Kohli once again succumbed to his foe James Anderson in the first innings of the third Test. Kohli departed for just 7 after yet again nicking a delivery marginally outside the off stump.

The visitors are currently reeling at 26-3 with Anderson scalping the wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and the skipper himself in his first spell.

Earlier, Kohli had snapped his losing streak with the coin toss and had elected to bat first on a surface surprisingly devoid of any grass cover.

Anderson gets Kohli out for the second time in the series

After being dismissed by each of the English pacers over the course of the Test series, Anderson probed the fourth stump line and managed to get Kohli's edge, which was safely pouched by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

50* for Virat Kohli. 50 inns without an Int'l century for Kohli, last Int'l century was against Shakib-less Bangladesh in India on 23rd November 2019. Kohli's Test average since 1st January 2020 is 23.00 (11 Tests, 18 inns, 414 runs). Most over-rated cricketer ever. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 25, 2021

Kohli bhai reaction channel khol lo YouTube pe. Kabtak balcony se react karte rahoge. #ENGvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 25, 2021

Virat Kohli needs to go play in the Ranji Trophy for a season before coming back to test cricket. — Dan Cricket (@DanCricket93) August 25, 2021

Virat Kohli's batting average in last 10 Tests is 24.56. #RoughPatch — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 25, 2021

Virat kohli got out on 7(17) and his fans reading 71 from both side 😭😂 — Div (@div_yumm) August 25, 2021

Perhaps this was a toss that Virat Kohli SHOULD have lost..

#INDvsEND — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) August 25, 2021

Dismissal of Kohli in current times is not a big deal

He needs some rest

A fresh start will do good for him — Shreyas Chikhalikar (@_ShreyasC) August 25, 2021

Throwing away wickets like this is not worst part of this team. Worst part is in press conference they will say "it's one of those off days and we should move forward and forget about this".#ENGvIND #IndvsEng #Kohli #Leeds — Memeofmama (@memeofmama) August 25, 2021

Law of averages catching up with Kohli ! — Anadil Chishty (@Anadal_Chishty) August 25, 2021

We always with you king Virat Kohli.



Hope you will be back With stronger performance.



Virat Kohli ❤️🇮🇳🏏❤️#ENGvIND — Mr Sahani (@MrSahani_) August 25, 2021

Past year or so, kohli aur thakela Pujara se jyada determination se batting toh Washington sundar ne ki hai, overseas as well as home.



Pick players on form not past reputation. #ENGvIND — Puneet (@BizzPun) August 25, 2021

Meanwhile kohli - Let me compensate this by being more aggressive and abusive while fielding.. #ENGvIND #INDvENG — Mayank (@may_ank_dev) August 25, 2021

Five of the seven times Kohli got out to Anderson, he was in single digits.



Six overs on the trot upfront and sends back three batters, including Kohli.



Brilliant 👏#ENGvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 25, 2021

India endured a horror start after electing to bat first at Leeds. The team retained their same playing XI, which meant that R. Ashwin had to sit out yet again.

The solidity of the openers so far in the series faded away as KL Rahul fished out a delivery far off the stumps to depart without scoring. The opener, who scored a composed ton at Lord's last week, went for a flashy drive instead of leaving the delivery.

This only marked the third instance where Anderson was able to scalp a wicket in the very first over of a Test match at home, and all three occasions have been against India.

After removing Pujara for 1 with a gentle outswinger, the veteran pacer faced off against Kohli. The Indian skipper began on a bright note and even played a commanding off-drive off Anderson, but succumbed a few minutes later.

The 39-year-old's seventh dismissal of Kohli came with a fullish delivery that held its line a bit and caught the edge of the bat. Rohit Sharma is currently unbeaten on 9 while deputy Ajinkya Rahane is yet to get off the mark.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar