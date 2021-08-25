"Needs to go and play Ranji cricket" - Twitterati show no mercy to Kohli who departs to Anderson for the seventh time 

India skipper Virat Kohli once again succumbed to his foe James Anderson in the first innings of the third Test. Kohli departed for just 7 after yet again nicking a delivery marginally outside the off stump.
The visitors are currently reeling at 26-3 with Anderson scalping the wickets of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and the skipper himself in his first spell.
Earlier, Kohli had snapped his losing streak with the coin toss and had elected to bat first on a surface surprisingly devoid of any grass cover.
Anderson gets Kohli out for the second time in the series
After being dismissed by each of the English pacers over the course of the Test series, Anderson probed the fourth stump line and managed to get Kohli's edge, which was safely pouched by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.
India endured a horror start after electing to bat first at Leeds. The team retained their same playing XI, which meant that R. Ashwin had to sit out yet again.
The solidity of the openers so far in the series faded away as KL Rahul fished out a delivery far off the stumps to depart without scoring. The opener, who scored a composed ton at Lord's last week, went for a flashy drive instead of leaving the delivery.
This only marked the third instance where Anderson was able to scalp a wicket in the very first over of a Test match at home, and all three occasions have been against India.
After removing Pujara for 1 with a gentle outswinger, the veteran pacer faced off against Kohli. The Indian skipper began on a bright note and even played a commanding off-drive off Anderson, but succumbed a few minutes later.
The 39-year-old's seventh dismissal of Kohli came with a fullish delivery that held its line a bit and caught the edge of the bat. Rohit Sharma is currently unbeaten on 9 while deputy Ajinkya Rahane is yet to get off the mark.