"Neither Dhoni nor Virat Kohli will play such a shot" - Mohammad Kaif criticizes Joe Root's dismissal in ENG vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Mohammad Kaif has criticized Joe Root for playing an 'embarrassing' shot that led to his dismissal in England's 2023 World Cup league-stage clash against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Root was castled for a 35-ball 28 as England set the Dutch a 340-run target after opting to bat first in Pune. The 2019 World Cup champions then bowled out Scott Edwards and company for 179 to complete a comprehensive 160-run win and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Kaif questioned Root's shot selection and highlighted that great players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar would never have played that stroke. He elaborated:

"He was sitting on a sword's edge. He played a similar shot and he got a four there but the length was slightly short. This was a fuller length and the ball went between his legs and hit the middle stumps. It was an embarrassing shot."

The former India cricketer added:

"When the shot comes off, we praise it a lot, but it has always been a risky shot. Neither Dhoni nor Virat Kohli will play such a shot. All great batters won't play this shot - Sachin Tendulkar didn't play it in his entire career."

Root got into an awkward position while trying to reverse-scoop a Logan van Beek delivery. He missed the ball altogether, which nutmegged him and crashed into the middle stump.

"It is an extremely difficult shot" - Mohammad Kaif on Joe Root's attempted reverse scoop

Joe Root played a successful reverse scoop earlier in the innings. [P/C: AP]

Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Joe Root is drawing criticism because he got dismissed while playing a low-percentage shot. He said:

"It is an extremely difficult shot. He got bowled this time, so we will say that he is such a senior player and that he is out of form, therefore his mind is not working, and his shot selection was not proper."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the former England skipper should have looked to play conventional shots on a batting-friendly surface. He stated:

"This was a flat pitch. You should go on the front foot and hit straight down the ground. Ben Stokes showed it by doing it. In my opinion, it was an extremely disappointing shot from Joe Root."

Ben Stokes was the star performer for England with the bat. The left-handed batter smashed 108 runs off 84 balls and added 129 runs for the seventh wicket with Chris Woakes (51 off 45) when England were in a spot of bother at 192/6.

Poll : Should Joe Root refrain from playing risky shots like the reverse scoop? Yes No 0 votes