"Neither Kohli nor Rohit was there, but it didn't make a difference" - Aakash Chopra lauds India after win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shubman Gill and company for winning the final Test against England. He noted that the relatively young side had drawn the series despite the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who announced their Test retirements before the tour.

India beat England by six runs on Day 5 (Monday, August 4) at The Oval. They bowled the hosts out for 367 after setting them a 374-run target, taking the last four wickets on the final day for 28 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener praised the visitors for drawing the series in Kohli and Rohit's absence and winning the final Test despite Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant's unavailability.

"Wow, India, wow. History has been created. The match has been won on the Oval ground and the series has ended at 2-2. They have registered the smallest-margin win in India's Test cricket history. Heavy roller, no roller, who cares? Neither Bumrah nor Pant was there. If you look back, neither Kohli nor Rohit was there, but it didn't make a difference," he said (0:01).

Chopra added that the relatively inexperienced side showed they can be relied upon to deliver the goods.

"This young team has beaten the opposing team, and we are really proud of you, Team India. It was magical, fantastical, and incredible. These people are different. The biggest learning is not to give up on this team," he observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that Team India exceeded his expectations. The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that he had optimistically predicted a 3-2 series loss for India.

"There were a few difficult decisions" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shubman Gill's captaincy on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was Shubman Gill's (left) first series as India's Test captain. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Shubman Gill's captaincy, highlighting that the Indian captain had to make a few tough decisions on Day 5 of the Oval Test.

"I liked Shubman Gill's captaincy. There were a few difficult decisions. One was whether to take the new ball or not. There is a temptation because the new ball was due. He resisted the temptation to take the new ball because the ball was moving," he said (6:55).

While appreciating Gill for opting not to take the new ball, the analyst added that the Indian skipper's field settings were also precise.

"Field placements, that was imperative. A fielder was placed at third man. Gus Atkinson swung his bat, and the fielder was standing almost behind second slip. If he had not been standing there, it would have been a four, and then you never know," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill's captaincy has been criticized a lot, with fan armies and experts comparing him with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While acknowledging that Gill would make a few mistakes as he is relatively inexperienced, Chopra opined that he did a decent job.

