“Neither of us could’ve achieved what we have without the other” – James Anderson on Stuart Broad’s retirement in fifth Ashes Test

James Anderson paid rich tributes to his retiring bowling partner Stuart Broad ahead of Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test at Kennington Oval on Monday, July 31.

Anderson, who turned 41 on Sunday, credited Broad for their partnership in becoming the two-leading wicket-takers for England in Test history. He also revealed that the duo will keep a picture posing together at the venue in memory of their on-field heroics.

Anderson further expressed gratitude to witness Broad’s last ball as a batsman in Tests, which the latter slammed for a six. He told Sky Sports:

“I was a little bit shocked when he told me but I’ve to respect his decision. He was very clear on what he wants to do. Yesterday morning was really special, going to walk out with him on the field watching his last ball in Test match cricket for six. I thought the crowd was amazing, the ovation he got was incredible and I felt really lucky to be out there and experience it.”

England Cricket @englandcricket



A MASSIVE six!



@StuartBroad8

He continued:

“If we put one photo in our house of our careers, that will probably be that one. We’ve loved playing together. Neither of us could’ve achieved what we have without the other. Yeah, it’s been incredibly special and I’ll definitely miss him.”

For the uninitiated, Stuart Broad and James Anderson have scalped 602 and 690 wickets during their Test career, so far, respectively. They are joined by Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) in the top five list.

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Jimmy Anderson says he was 'shocked' when Stuart Broad told him he was going to retire and talks about his own future pic.twitter.com/SJ5xS6YsxC "We've loved playing together, neither of us could've achieved what we have without the other" 🥺Jimmy Anderson says he was 'shocked' when Stuart Broad told him he was going to retire and talks about his own future

“I am even more firm that I wanna keep going’ – James Anderson

James Anderson sounded adamant to continue his Test career but was disappointed with his failures in the ongoing Ashes. He added that the hunger and break will help him come out harder.

On this, he said:

“I am even more firm that I wanna keep going. I’ve had a very disappointing series from my standard. I’ve not got the wickets that I would have expected of myself. Don’t think I bowled particularly badly, but I just not felt made an impact for the team that I would’ve liked that I expect of myself. My body and skills are fine. I think I am bowling well enough.”

He added:

“With the break that we’ve got after the series, in my head, I wanna keep working stuff and make sure to get where I can be. Having that hunger and desire to go and do that makes me feel like I wanna keep going.”

James Anderson has scalped just four wickets in as many Ashes Tests, so far.

Click here to follow the 5th Ashes Test live score updates.