Neither Virat Kohli nor Sachin Tendulkar wins Anil Kumble’s greatest slip fielder challenge amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Former India captain Anil Kumble partook in an 'only pick one' challenge to zero in on his greatest slip fielder amid the ongoing Test series between England and India. Big names such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar did not win Kumble's challenge on ESPN Cricinfo.
The first set of names was Ajinkya Rahane and Sanjay Manjrekar, among whom he chose the former. Between Rahane and Tendulkar, he picked the latter, who also got his vote over Cheteshwar Pujara and VVS Laxman. Kumble then picked Mohammad Azharuddin over Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli. In the end, he finally picked Rahul Dravid over Azharuddin.
Watch the video of the same here:
Rahul Dravid is among the greatest slip fielders, known for his safe hands and immaculate catching ability.
As far as the ongoing Test series is concerned, India lost the opening Test against England by five wickets in Leeds. In the second Test, the visitors have started well, scoring 310/5 on the opening day at Edgbaston.
Anil Kumble's international career for India
Anil Kumble is one of India's greatest ever cricketers. He made his international debut for India in 1990 in an ODI against Sri Lanka at Sharjah. Kumble played 271 ODIs in his career, picking up 337 wickets at an average of 30.89 with two five-wicket hauls.
He made his Test debut in 1990 as well, against England at Manchester. Kumble went on to play 132 Tests and is India's most successful bowler in the format. He picked up 619 wickets at an average of 29.65 with 35 five-wicket hauls to his name.
Kumble also scored 2506 runs in Test cricket with a century and five half-centuries. He also served as the head coach of the Indian senior men's team from June 2016 to 2017. The team achieved the No.1 Test ranking during his tenure.
