“We’re lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence”- Netizens floored as Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground lights up in ‘Tricolour’ on Independence Day

Australia and India share cricketing ties with each other. To celebrate close ties, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has found a special and unique way to extend well-wishes to India. The commemoration celebrates the 75th anniversary of freedom, as the latter celebrated 76th Independence Day.

In a special gesture, the MCG stadium was lit in tricolor with respect to the Indian national flag. In a tweet post, MCG’s official handle wrote:

“Tonight, we’re lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.”

Melbourne Cricket Ground @MCG Tonight, we're lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Tonight, we're lighting up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/TSz6k3mRCl

A section of fans appreciated the special gesture on the micro-blogging website. Here are some of the reactions:

Silam SS @silam_ss @MCG Thank you. We will always cherish your hospitality at the MCG @MCG Thank you. We will always cherish your hospitality at the MCG

India celebrated its 75 years of independence in a grandeur manner on Monday (August 15). Several Indian cricketers celebrated their country's achievement of the historic milestone. Prominent overseas cricketers also took to social media to extend their wishes to India as the country celebrated ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Australian legend David Warner and batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne also wished the Indians well on their special day.

Warner, in particular, wrote:

"To all our family and friends in India we wish you a Happy Independence Day. #india #love #secondhome #peace #independenceday.”

Labuschagne added:

"Happy Independence Day to all my Indian friends."

Marnus Labuschagne @marnus3cricket 🏼 twitter.com/imvkohli/statu… Virat Kohli @imVkohli 75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day to all my Indian friends. Happy Independence Day to all my Indian friends. 👍🏼 twitter.com/imvkohli/statu…

Australia to tour India for three-match T20I series in September

Aaron Finch-led T20I World Champions Aussies will tour India for a three-match T20I series in September. Mohali will host the opening contest against Australia on September 20. The remaining matches will be held on September 23 and 25 in Nagpur and Hyderabad respectively.

The home series, which will also mark India’s international home season 2022-23, will be key for the Men in Blue ahead of the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup in Australia this October-November.

ANI @ANI BCCI announces the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September & followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa. BCCI announces the schedule for the upcoming Australia and South Africa’s tour of India. India’s international home season 2022-23 will commence with a three-match T20I series against Australia in September & followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa. https://t.co/lXeyaklwxB

Team India has not won the tournament since they emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of T20WC under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007. They will be eager to bring an end to the ICC title jinx after the 2013 Champions Trophy.

