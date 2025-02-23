“Never bothered to try to build a strong bench” - Pakistan wicketkeeper’s scathing attack on Babar Azam ahead of IND vs PAK CT 2025 match

Out-of-favor Pakistan wicketkeeper Umar Akmal criticized has Babar Azam for never building any bench strength during his captaincy stint ahead of the marquee India-Pakistan clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on February 23. Babar predominantly led Pakistan across formats from 2019 to 2024 in 148 games.

Despite the side not winning any ICC tournaments under him, Babar boasted an excellent record as captain, winning 84 and losing only 50 games. However, his lowest point as skipper came when Pakistan missed qualifying for the semifinal in the 2023 ODI World Cup and suffered a first-round elimination in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Speaking about Babar's captaincy on a local TV channel, Akmal said [quoted by TOI]:

"Babar was captain for nearly five years, most of the time in all formats, and he never tried to build the bench strength due to his likes and dislikes."

Akmal also opened up about his personal experience with Babar when he approached him about a possible return to the Pakistani side.

"I told Babar, 'look give me a fair chance. You are doing well in the top order and I can be your finisher and we can win matches regularly and it will be good for Pakistan cricket'. He didn't listen to me and for five years when he was captain he never bothered to try to build a strong bench because only teams with good back up players do consistently well in all formats," he said.

Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2019 and his return in the future looks unlikely despite playing over 200 matches for them across formats in his career.

Babar Azam received massive criticism for his batting display in 2025 Champions Trophy opener

Babar's slow-paced half-century did more harm than good for Pakistan in their run-chase [Credit: Getty]

Babar Azam has been dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past two days after Pakistan's defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener to New Zealand. Having conceded a massive 320 to the Kiwis in their 50 overs, Pakistan looked to their ace batter to set the tempo in the run-chase.

However, the 30-year-old lacked intent from the word go and labored to a 90-ball 64, with his first 30 balls yielding a mere 13 runs. Babar's struggles meant Pakistan were always behind in their already daunting chase and eventually folded for 260 in the 48th over to lose by 60 runs.

The loss has left Pakistan in a precarious position, with a win against India a non-negotiable for them to keep realistic semifinal hopes alive.

