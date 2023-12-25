“Never had to jump this much” – Gautam Gambhir plays Badminton in latest Instagram post

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently shared an Instagram post where he could be seen playing badminton. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor shared a couple of pictures, where he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and matching shoes on the court.

The former cricketer, who played match-winning knocks at the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, captioned the post:

“Never had to jump this much to hit a ball!”

Reacting to the post, Gambhir's former India teammate Munaf Patel replied:

“Ye kab hua??? (When did this happen?)”

On the professional front, Gambhir is currently working as a commentator for Star Sports for the ongoing India tour of South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir picks his India playing XI for first Test vs South Africa

Gautam Gambhir picked his India playing XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa in Centurion.

The 42-year-old has backed Yashasvi Jaiswal to open with regular captain Rohit Sharma like the West Indies tour earlier this year. He has slotted Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer at 3, 4 and 5 respectively.

Gambhir picked KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper alongside four pacers and one spinner from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. The seamers included Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur.

Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah, in particular, are making their comebacks after a lengthy break following the ODI World Cup final defeat.

Gautam Gambhir's India XI vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja/ R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

During his international career, Gambhir had a decent track record in South Africa, scoring 242 runs in two Tests at an average of 60.50, with three fifties. The left-handed batter represented India in 58 Tests overall, scoring 4154 runs, including nine tons and 22 half-centuries.

India’s squad for South Africa Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App