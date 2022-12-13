"Never looked like Pakistan were playing to win" - Kamran Akmal after second consecutive defeat vs England

Kamran Akmal has expressed his displeasure over the approach of the Pakistani batters following their 26-run loss to England in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series.

Akmal pointed out how most batters failed to convert their starts into big knocks, thus failing to finish the match for their team. The keeper-batter suggested that Babar Azam and Co. never looked like they were going for the win.

Suad Shakeel was the top performer for the hosts in their second innings with a gutsy 94-run knock. Akmal noted that the batter should not have been given out, suggesting that the ball had brushed the ground when keeper Ollie Pope completed the catch.

However, the 40-year-old stated that the batter should have left the outside-leg delivery alone, given that England kept a leg slip for that particular shot. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

"It never looked like Pakistan were playing to win. The batters got out after their 50s and 60s. Nobody tried to score a hundred or win the match for their side. Saud Shakeel played exceptionally well.

However, he should have finished the match. Yes, it was a shocking decision. But I feel there was no need for him to play that shot, considering the field placement."

England completed a thrilling 26-run victory in the Multan Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pakistan, who were chasing a stiff target of 355, were bundled out for 328 on Day 4.

" Made a blunder" - Kamran Akmal on Pakistan's playing XI for 2nd Test vs England

Akmal went on to say that the Babar Azam-led side failed to pick the right playing XI for the crucial second Test against England, dropping the likes of Azhar Ali and Nauman Ali.

The senior cricketer mentioned that left-arm spinner Nauman's presence on such a spin-friendly track would have benefited the home team significantly. He claimed that England batters would not have been able to score freely against the bowler.

Akmal added:

"Pakistan made a blunder by leaving out Azhar Ali. They played two fast bowlers on this wicket instead of going ahead with Nauman Ali. Had Nauman been there with Abrar Ahmed, England would have surely struggled to score runs. From what I have seen, Nauman is very dangerous on such tracks."

After their series loss to England, Pakistan are now no longer in contention for a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 finals. They are placed sixth in the standings with a percentage of points (PCT) of 42.42.

