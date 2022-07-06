"Never seen snakes" - Pat Cummins shares video with a snake during his off-time in Sri Lanka

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins is having a great time exploring Sri Lanka during the break between the two Test matches of their ongoing series against the Islanders.

Cummins led Australia to a 10-wicket win at the Galle International Stadium in the first Test of the series earlier this month. Australia won the game on Day 3 itself, meaning both teams got a seven-day break before the second Test, which starts on July 8.

During his off-time, Pat Cummins decided to do something he had never done before. He saw a snake and held it as well.

Sharing the video on Twitter earlier on Wednesday, Cummins wrote:

"I've never seen snakes or monkeys at Bondi."

Pat Cummins @patcummins30

#Galle I've never seen snakes or monkeys at Bondi

Cummins has had a successful tenure as the Australian Test skipper thus far. The Aussies are yet to lose a match in the ICC World Test Championship under his captaincy. They started the new cycle with a 4-0 series win against England at home and followed it up a 1-0 win against Pakistan on a historic tour.

Australia have now taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka. They will be keen to complete a clean sweep and tighten their grip over the top spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

None of us believed the match to get over so fast: Pat Cummins on Australia's 1st Test win

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

@LouisDBCameron | #SLvAUS

The extreme turn on offer in Galle's first Test has Alex Carey pretty excited for the challenge ahead in the second match this week

Pat Cummins was delighted with his team's performance in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Speaking at the post-match presentation on July 1, Cummins had said:

"Amazing turnaround, to be honest none of us believed the match to get over so fast. Really proud of the squad with the way they responded to foreign conditions and everybody played outstandingly well."

It will be interesting to see if Australia can maintain their undefeated record under Cummins when they take the field against Sri Lanka in the second Test.

