"New Bazball team"- Top 10 funny memes after South Africa demolishes England in 2023 World Cup clash

South Africa bounced back strongly after the loss against the Netherlands with a comprehensive effort against England.

They registered a thumping 229-run win against the defending champions in the 20th match of the 2023 World Cup on Saturday (October 21) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Courtesy of the win, they moved to the third position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first on a flat surface, South Africa notched up a gigantic score of 399/7 in 50 overs. It was a collective effort for them in the batting department, with - Heinrich Klaasen (109), Reeza Hendricks (85), Marco Jansen (75*), Rassie van der Dussen (61) and Aiden Markram (42) providing vital contributions.

The Proteas pacers then complemented the batters' efforts to stun the English team. Lungi Ngidi (2/26), Marco Jansen (2/35), and Gerald Coetzee (3/35) took wickets at regular intervals and skittled out England cheaply for 170. Number 10 batter Mark Wood (43* in 17 balls) was the top scorer for the English team on the fateful day.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the match between South Africa and England on Saturday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media after South Africa's clinical victory.

"Fantastic all-round performance from us"- South Africa captain Aiden Markam after the win against England

After the conclusion of the match on Saturday, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram reflected on the comprehensive win, saying:

"Fantastic all-round performance from us. The skills to top off those efforts was pleasing to see so very happy tonight. We know England do like chasing. We were going to bat first but happy it worked out the way it did. It was a really hot day. Really great knock from Reeza. It's not nice hearing in the warmup that you're going to be involved. He's been around a long time. He's been working on his game and he's earned those rewards tonight."

On the performances of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, Markram continued:

"Klaasen at 5 and David Miller at 6 is really destructive a pair if we get into the back end of the innings. He's come a long way, we've played cricket together for a while. To do this on a global stage is massive for him. (On Jansen) He is (growing in stature). He's had a great comp. He's hitting a lot of balls and is preparing for the worst case scenario. If he has to slog it he takes it on for us. He has a lot of ability with the bat. When he got in there, we were in a bit of trouble but him and Klaasy were outstanding.

South Africa will next square off against Bangladesh at the same venue on Tuesday (October 24).