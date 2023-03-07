"New boom boom Afridi" - Twitterati errupt as Shaheen slams blistering half-century in PSL 2023

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi showcased his batting prowess, slamming an impressive half-century against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Tuesday, March 7.
Chasing a stiff target of 208 runs, the Qalandars were under tremendous pressure after their top-order batters failed to deliver. Afridi backed himself to do the job, promoting himself to No. 6 ahead of the likes of Sikandar Raza and David Wiese.
The left-handed batter dazzled viewers, completing his first-ever century in T20s. Afridi struck five sixes and three fours during his entertaining 52-run knock from 36 deliveries. He stitched together a stunning 115-run partnership in 65 balls with Hussain Talat for the fifth wicket, giving his team a glimmer of hope.
Although Lahore Qalandars ultimately suffered a 35-run loss in the contest, Shaheen Afridi bagged praise from all quarters for his batting exploits.
Incidentally, Shaheen Afridi also starred with the ball earlier in the match. The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets while conceding 31 runs from his full quota of four overs.
The 22-year-old became the third cricketer after Ravi Bopara and Shadab Khan to score a half-century and take a four-wicket haul in the same match in the PSL.
Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars side have already qualified for the PSl 2023 playoffs
Lahore Qalandars have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing PSL 2023. With their consistent performances, they have managed to claim the top spot in the points table.
It is worth mentioning that following their 21-run win over Multan Sultans on Saturday, the Qalandars became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.
Shaheen Afridi has showcased stellar form with the ball. With 14 wickets from eight matches, he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the edition. Fakhar Zaman has been the best batter for Lahore Qalandars so far in PSL 2023, aggregating 250 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 163.39.
Lahore Qalandars will next be seen in action on Thursday, March 9, when they lock horns with Islamabad United in the 26th league match of the tournament.