"New boom boom Afridi" - Twitterati errupt as Shaheen slams blistering half-century in PSL 2023

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 07, 2023 20:04 IST
Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi's half-century went in vain as Lahore Qalandars lost the match by 35 runs. (Pics: Twitter)

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi showcased his batting prowess, slamming an impressive half-century against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Tuesday, March 7.

Chasing a stiff target of 208 runs, the Qalandars were under tremendous pressure after their top-order batters failed to deliver. Afridi backed himself to do the job, promoting himself to No. 6 ahead of the likes of Sikandar Raza and David Wiese.

The left-handed batter dazzled viewers, completing his first-ever century in T20s. Afridi struck five sixes and three fours during his entertaining 52-run knock from 36 deliveries. He stitched together a stunning 115-run partnership in 65 balls with Hussain Talat for the fifth wicket, giving his team a glimmer of hope.

Although Lahore Qalandars ultimately suffered a 35-run loss in the contest, Shaheen Afridi bagged praise from all quarters for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Shaheen Shah Afridi my captain🫶🏻
Shaheen Shah Afridi in PSL 20232nd highest wicket taker in the competitionScored his maiden T20 fiftyBecame only cricketer to take multiple 5 fers in PSL Became 3rd cricketer ever to take 4 fer and score a 50 in same PSL match #PSL2023#LQvPZ https://t.co/3bJNijyytj
We have new all-rounder in #PCTMr eagle 🦅❤️ Shaheen Shah Afridi amazing 🤩 performance in both bowling and batting ❤️❤️❤️❤️#PZvLQ
New boom boom afridi in the town 🥵❤#PZvLQ #ShaheenShahAfridi https://t.co/vsXF4LoO4b
Shaheen afridi changed to Shahid afridi. Boom boom Lala https://t.co/zzJ5jsWjLi
He can bowl well.He can bat well.He can lead well.Bcz he is Shaheen Afridi🔥❤️Well played Sheeno👑🥺❤️#HBLPSL8 https://t.co/MDihB8aEsI
Boom boom S̶h̶a̶h̶i̶d̶ Shaheen Afridi.When you’ve the potential, you can do anything. Coming at no. 6, skipper Shaheen Afridi smashed 52 off just 36 balls. 🔥 #PSL @iShaheenAfridi https://t.co/2dm3FiRRCg
Boom Boom Afridi! 🥰 twitter.com/grassrootscric… https://t.co/Y8hzgRMF41
This is match practice for Shaheen Afridi. This experience will help him for Pakistan in the late order https://t.co/CzGTkEFUbG
Appreciation tweet for Boom Boom sensational fifty🤩🔥- Shaheen you beauty 🙌🥵#PZvLQ https://t.co/elABJuqjbK
Shaheen Afridi as a LQ's captain https://t.co/F0vyglTl2e
@_FaridKhan Shaheen is playing better than babar
What can this man not do.#ShaheenAfridi https://t.co/r5a7P7ANzW
Half century by Shaheen shah Afridi what a performance by him what a classy shots by him 🥵🙌🏻❤️‍🔥Well played skipper 🥹🥹🦅❤️‍🔥#PZvLQ https://t.co/K4BHnZxq2j
After watching Shaheen Shah Afridi batting:Le Babar Azam:#HBLPSL2023 https://t.co/oCIg9ydS9J

Incidentally, Shaheen Afridi also starred with the ball earlier in the match. The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets while conceding 31 runs from his full quota of four overs.

The 22-year-old became the third cricketer after Ravi Bopara and Shadab Khan to score a half-century and take a four-wicket haul in the same match in the PSL.

Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars side have already qualified for the PSl 2023 playoffs

Lahore Qalandars have emerged as the team to beat in the ongoing PSL 2023. With their consistent performances, they have managed to claim the top spot in the points table.

It is worth mentioning that following their 21-run win over Multan Sultans on Saturday, the Qalandars became the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season.

" Tu Shaheen Hai Parwaz Hai Kaam Tera "Entrying into the play-offs like a BOSS#HBLPSL8 #QalandarHum #Sochnabemanahai #QalandarsCity https://t.co/7f4G7UjNmi

Shaheen Afridi has showcased stellar form with the ball. With 14 wickets from eight matches, he is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the edition. Fakhar Zaman has been the best batter for Lahore Qalandars so far in PSL 2023, aggregating 250 runs in eight outings at a strike rate of 163.39.

Lahore Qalandars will next be seen in action on Thursday, March 9, when they lock horns with Islamabad United in the 26th league match of the tournament.

Edited by Ankush Das
