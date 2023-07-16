“New CHOKERS” – Fans erupt as India Women lose to Bangladesh by 40 runs in 1st ODI

The India Women’s team lost their second consecutive game against Bangladesh, this time in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, July 16.

Chasing 153, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were bundled out for 113 in 35.5 overs. Several batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

For Bangladesh Women, Marufa Akter emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/29, while Rabeya Khan bagged three wickets. Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun scalped one wicket apiece.

Earlier, the hosts were bundled out for 152 in 43 overs after being asked to bat. Captain Nigar Sultana starred with the bat, scoring 39 runs off 64 balls, while Fargana Hogue contributed 27 off 45 deliveries.

For India, Amanjot Kaur bagged four wickets, while Devika Vaidya scalped two. Deepti Sharma also ended up with a solitary wicket.

It’s worth noting that the India Women’s team recently lost the third T20I against Bangladesh by four wickets but managed to win the series 2-1.

Fans on Twitter roasted Team India for losing the first ODI against Bangladesh. One tweeted:

"This Indian Women's Cricket team can't beat Australia nd England in our own backyard also. Bangladesh ke saath jeetne me inko pasina aa rha, yeh kyah jeetenge koi trophy (This team is unable to beat Bangladesh, how will they win any trophy). Har bar well played bolke sympathy nhi de skte inko (Can't offer them sympathy anymore). Men's ho ya Women's India is the new CHOKERS."

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

#IndvsBan Shame on India women's team can't even win from Bangladesh dumb @$$

#IndvsBan This team needs a transition. This team needs a new coach and new staff who have international experience, who can guide them properly. The mentality needs to be changed. Aise toh nhi bn payenge World Champions. @BCCI @BCCI Women

Anayaa_d @anayaa_d I have so much to say but there is no point cause they are gonna keep repeating the same shit. If losing to ban doesn’t wake them up Idk what will. This is just pure embarrassment. I hope ban win this series they truely deserve it. #IndvsBan

#INDvBAN #INDvsBAN @CricCrazyVeena Talk about team not about individual, INDW team failing to chase 150 with 10 batters in team, something is seriously wrong with them

For the uninitiated, India men’s team lost their last two ODI series in Bangladesh in 2015 (under MS Dhoni) and 2022 (Rohit Sharma).

“We are not batting up to the mark” – Harmanpreet Kaur on India Women's loss against Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur held the batting unit responsible for their consistent failures on the tour of Bangladesh. Speaking on the post-match show, she said:

“We didn't take responsibility and bat well. In bowling also, we were not up to the mark. Sometimes some bowlers bowl very well. Overall we are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to our strengths. We have done well in ODI cricket and we have to back ourselves.”

India Women will next play Bangladesh in the second ODI at the same venue on Wednesday, July 19.