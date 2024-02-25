“New fraud in India” - Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of calling him a liar

Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar accused Zomato of terming him a liar after which the food delivery giant issued an apology to the medium pacer.

On Saturday night, February 24, the Team India pacer shared a post on X, detailing his woes after placing a food order on Zomato. He claimed that the app showed the food he ordered as ‘delivered’ even though he hadn’t received it. Chahar further alleged that when he called up Zomato's customer service, he was told that he was lying.

Sharing his disappointing experience with the food delivery app, Chahar took to his X handle and wrote:

“new fraud in India 😂 . Ordered food from @zomato and app shows delivered but didn’t receive anything. After calling the customer service they also said that it’s been delivered and m lying 🤥 . M sure lot of people must be facing same issues. Tag @zomato and tell your story.”

Expand Tweet

He also shared a screenshot of his order from the Zomato app, which showed the order as ‘delivered’.

Responding to the Indian cricketer’s post, Zomato Care issued an apology and wrote:

“Apologizing on the issue, Zomato replied to the post on X, saying, "Hi Deepak, We're deeply concerned about your experience and apologize for any inconvenience. Rest assured, we take such issues seriously and are urgently looking into the matter to ensure a swift resolution.”

Chahar responded to the comment from Zomato and wrote:

"Just wanted to highlight this as lot of people face this issue and no proper action is taken giving back the money of the order will not solve the issue. Hunger cannot be compensate with money."

Expand Tweet

To this, Zomato Care came up with another response, which read:

"We truly understand the seriousness of this situation, Deepak, and are committed to resolving the underlying issue. Your satisfaction is paramount to us. Kindly share a convenient time for our team to connect with you and discuss this. Your cooperation is highly appreciated."

Several users commented on the post and admitted that they too have had similar experiences with the food delivery app.

Chahar has been out of action since December 2023

Meanwhile, speaking of cricket, 31-year-old Chahar has not played competitive cricket since December 2023. He last turned out for India in a T20I against Australia in Raipur, registering figures of 2/44 from four overs.

The pacer was picked for the ODIs in South Africa but pulled out of the series citing a family medical emergency.

Chahar has so far featured in 13 one-dayers and 25 T20Is, claiming 16 and 31 wickets, respectively. He also has two half-centuries to his credit in ODIs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App