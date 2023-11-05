New haircut to hug with ABD, Virat Kohli mania dominates social media as batter turns 35

Senior Team India batter Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday, November 5. It will be a “working” birthday for the cricketer as the Men in Blue are taking on South Africa in the 2023 World Cup match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the clash of the top two sides in the tournament so far.

Kohli has been in terrific form in the 2023 World Cup and will be keen to make a big impact on his birthday as well. In seven innings so far, he has scored 442 runs at an average of 88.40 and a strike rate of 89.47. The right-handed batter scored a hundred against Bangladesh in Pune. He also scored 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala and 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

On the occasion of his 35th birthday, social media has been flooded with wishes and posts related to the star batter. Here’s a compilation.

Virat Kohli with his new haircut ahead of his 35th birthday.

The birthday boy received a hug from his good friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers.

Kohli’s IPL franchise RCB shared a couple of birthday posts for the cricketer.

The star cricketer’s actor-producer wife, Anushka Sharma, also wished Kohli with an endearing post.

ICC shared a special video for Kohli on his 35th birthday.

India teammates hail Virat Kohli as star batter turns 35

In a video posted on ICC’s Instagram handle, Indian teammates paid tributes to Kohli on the occasion of the cricketer’s 35th birthday. Opener Shubman Gill said:

“His hunger and his passion for the game are unparalleled. I have not seen anyone who is as hungry and as passionate as him.”

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah added:

“That fire and dedication towards the game after playing for so long has not fallen down. It only keeps on getting up. So that is something that, you know, I can also learn and everyone who watches the game, I am sure, learns a lot from.”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also hailed the birthday boy and added:

“He has got the fitness culture. He has got the bond. He’s always there in the game. And that is something I think which will inspire, obviously a lot of us, but at the same point of time, a lot of millions of fans as well.”

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin commented:

“He’s changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. How one batsman needs to perceive it. How one batter needs to prepare for a game.”

Having made his international debut in 2008, Kohli has featured in 514 international matches and has amassed 26209 runs at an average of 54.03, with 78 hundreds and 136 fifties.