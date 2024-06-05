New York weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Ireland match in 2024 T20 World Cup? 

Team India will lock horns with Ireland in their first game of the 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Both teams will look to begin their campaign on a winning note.

India made it to the semifinals in the last edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia after a dominant run in the league phase. However, they were knocked out by eventual champions England. The Men in Blue, who last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni, will look to go all the way this year and win their first ICC trophy in over a decade.

Ireland also boast a strong squad under the leadership of veteran batter Paul Stirling. The Irish side suffered a humiliating 41-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the warm-up game leading into the T20 World Cup. However, they will look to put that behind them and come out all guns blazing against India.

Much to the relief of both camps, there is no forecast of rainfall in New York on Wednesday. There will be significant cloud cover in and around the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium but it is unlikely to cause any delay in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be around 24 to 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be around 55 to 60 percent.

"There'll always be that one or two slots that you might make the odd change" - Rahul Dravid on India's playing combinations

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid stressed that they have a settled combination for their opening game against Ireland. However, he mentioned that one needs to be ready for a couple of changes in the shortest format.

"In a Playing XI and in a T20 game, there'll always be that one or two slots that you might make the odd change," Dravid told reporters. "In general, we are quite settled with a combination in our heads, though I haven't announced it or I haven't said it. You know, honestly, we are very clear about the direction we're going in, the direction we're going in, but we've picked a squad, you know, that allows us to maybe make those one or two changes based on the condition."

