New Zealand all-rounder's interesting reaction to debate around India having 'unfair advantage' in 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has downplayed the controversy around India playing all their 2025 Champions Trophy matches at one venue - the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He opined that the match against India is a good opportunity for him and his team to perform in different conditions.

Pakistan are the hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, after India refused to travel to their neighboring country for the multi-nation event, the ICC decided to schedule all of India's matches in Dubai. A number of former cricketers and experts, though, have slammed the move, claiming that the Men in Blue have an 'unfair advantage' in the tournament.

India and New Zealand in clash in the final Group A match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2. Speaking ahead of the contest, Bracewell was not harsh in his assessment of India playing their matches at one venue. Asked about the much-debated topic, he replied (as quoted by The Times of India):

"Look, it is what it is. It's been decided, and that's the way that it is, and there's no point dwelling on that. It's part of what makes it exciting. I personally think it's coming to a different ground and trying to figure out those different conditions. We're excited to try and learn and play in different conditions."'

While both India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy from Group A, the 34-year-old asserted that the match on Sunday remains a crucial one. He explained:

"It's definitely an important game for us. Anytime you take on India at an ICC event, it's always a big occasion. We're excited to play against India and the challenge that that provides. Obviously if you can win, then it takes a lot of momentum through to that semifinal."

Off spinner Bracewell registered career-best figures of 4-26 as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets in Rawalpindi to confirm their berth in the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"We don't like to put too much pressure on ourselves" - Bracewell on New Zealand's amazing record against India

The Kiwis are one team that has constantly troubled India in ICC events. The Men in Blue went down to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semifinal. India also lost the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final to the Kiwis. While India hammered New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal, the latter created history in India earlier this year by thumping the hosts 3-0 in a Test series.

Reflecting on New Zealand's amazing success against India, Bracewell said that they do not put a lot of pressure on themselves. He elaborated:

"I think we don't like to put too much pressure on ourselves. Obviously coming off a great Test series win, it gives us a lot of confidence that we can, and we've got a really good record against India in ICC events as you said. I think we like to take a game and not try and let the moment get to us."

Bracewell has played 28 ODIs so far and has claimed 31 wickets at an average of 31.41 and an economy rate of 4.84. With the bat, he has scored 601 runs, averaging 40.06 at a strike rate of 114.25, with two hundreds.

