New Zealand finalize 15-man squad for World Cup 2023; Kane Williamson returns as captain

New Zealand named an experienced 15-man squad for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 on Monday, September 11. Their skipper and star batter Kane Williamson returns to the side after battling a knee injury he suffered at the IPL earlier this year.

Williamson has recovered ahead of the schedule to join Tim Southee for his fourth World Cup appearance. White-ball specialist Mark Chapman earned his selection to the squad thanks to his strong showing with the bat this year, especially in the T20 format. While the southpaw has averaged just 23.60 in five ODIs this year, his T20I numbers have been staggering, with an average of over 50 and a strike rate of close to 146 in 18 games.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and Right-hand batter Will Young are a couple of first-timers in a New Zealand World Cup squad. Ravindra has been a valuable addition for the Black Caps, especially in the white-ball formats. He picked up figures of 3/48 in New Zealand's victory over defending champions in the first ODI of the four-match series.

Despite boasting mediocre ODI numbers, with a batting and bowling average of 22.50 and 39, respectively, the 23-year-old will be the third spin bowling option behind Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

Meanwhile, Young has been a model of consistency in the New Zealand top order in the absence of Williamson, averaging almost 47 in 17 ODIs at a strike rate of 90.20, with two centuries and three fifties.

New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead admitted to facing several tough decisions before finalizing the World Cup squad and said:

"It’s always a special time to name a tournament team and I’d like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It’s a great honour to represent your country at a World Cup. From Kane and Tim heading to their fourth tournament to the guys selected for the first time it’s always a very exciting time."

He added:

"As with any squad named for an ICC tournament, there have been some tough calls and there will be some disappointed players. The key for us was finding the right balance for the squad and making sure we had our bases covered for what is going to be a very competitive tournament," added Stead.

Exciting opening batter Fin Allen and back-up wicket-keeper Tim Seifert did not make the squad as the Kiwis decided to go with the lone gloveman in Tom Latham.

New Zealand is playing England in a four-match ODI series that is nodded at one game apiece, following which they will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs in preparation for the World Cup. The side qualified for the grand finale in the previous two editions of the Mega event but fell short on both occasions, including losing in a heartbreaking Super Over in 2019.

Kane Williamson's Men will play in the 2023 World Cup opener in a rematch of the 2019 final against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

New Zealand World Cup 2023 squad

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young